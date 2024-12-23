mobile app bar

“This Isn’t the Business of Pleasing LeBron James”: Chandler Parsons Says NBA Will Stunt Bronny’s Growth

Nickeem Khan
Published

Chandler Parsons (L), Bronny James (R)

Chandler Parsons (L), Bronny James (R). Credits: Imagn Images

The Bronny James saga with the Lakers has made progress over the past few weeks. Originally he wasn’t participating in away games in the G-League during his assignment with the South Bay Lakers. Nevertheless, that has since changed and has greatly impacted him. However, some figures have already declared that Bronny’s recent success is deserving of NBA action. However, Chander Parsons disagrees with that sentiment, believing that a call-up to the NBA will only stunt Bronny’s growth.

Parsons took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the current state of Bronny’s status with the Lakers. The former NBA player didn’t hesitate to share his opinion regarding Bronny’s ability to compete in the NBA. He said,

“This isn’t the business of pleasing LeBron James, it’s the business of winning basketball games. Bronny James won’t help the Lakers win basketball games right now. But he can help the G-League team win basketball games and he can help his career and slowly come along and develop.”

Bronny struggled in his first experience of the G-League but has since begun to thrive. On December 12, against the Valley Suns, Bronny finished with his best performance since his high school career. The 6-foot-3 guard finished with 30 points, three rebounds and two steals. This performance wouldn’t have been possible if he were sitting at the end of the Lakers bench.

He is yet to receive meaningful minutes in the NBA due to his game requiring more refining. Parsons hammers home this point, claiming the Lakers shouldn’t be in the business to please LeBron by giving his son minutes. Moreover, the Lakers can’t afford to experiment as they look to claw their way back into title contention.

Chandler Parsons has been critical of Bronny in the past

The former Maverick has never been afraid to voice his opinion regarding Bronny James. Before the 2024 NBA Draft, Parsons didn’t mince any words regarding Bronny’s place in the NBA. “Bronny James hasn’t even come close to reaching his potential,” Parsons said. “But with that being said, he also hasn’t done enough to be drafted to an NBA team without being Bronny James.”

Parson’s comments resonated among basketball fans across the world. Bronny wasn’t a standout player during his sole season at USC. Despite dealing with off-the-court health concerns, the young guard averaged only 4.8 points per game.

The former NBA player insinuated that Bronny should’ve stayed in college to refine his game. However, due to his standing as LeBron’s son, his spot in the NBA was guaranteed. As a result, Bronny will have to use the G-League as his tool to bring his game up to NBA standards.

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada.

