“This S**t’s Child’s Play”: Kobe Bryant Naming Himself Alongside Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain During 2011 Drew League Run Resurfaces

With six games in his career, Kobe Bryant stands second in the list of players with 60 or more points in a game, while Wilt Chamberlain leads the list with a whopping 32 games. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan had 8 seasons averaging 30 or more points per game, which no other player has done in the history of the league. So, it isn’t too surprising that the Black Mamba believed that Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan were the two other G.O.A.T scorers behind him.

Advertisement

In 2011, the ingenious hooper didn’t shy away from reminding fans about his status as one of the three greatest scorers ever. Since he has registered enviable scoring records at the NBA level, a Pro-Am Basketball league is a “child’s play” for him. During an appearance in the 2011 Drew League, the clutch shooter raised the roof and torched James Harden to bring up an incredible 45-point performance.

Drawing attention to his exceptional stature, Bryant came up to a fan and went on a passionate monologue. In a clip by X user 8/24Mambalytics, he asserted, “Hey! You got to be kidding me! Huh? This s**t’s[Drew League] is child’s play, man!”

Advertisement

“It’s too child’s play man. Child’s play.” declared the perspiring pumped-up guard.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/el_jefe562/status/1743399214070333625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Then he came out with a list of the top three players who have been the GOAT scorers in NBA history. The self-assured scorer expressed, “Repeat the list man! Repeat the list! Wilt[Chamberlain], me[Kobe Bryant], Mike[Michael Jordan].”

After declaring these names, the guard wore a wry smile and started to walk away. Then the self-assertive 2x NBA scoring champion added, “Say it with me, say it with me. Don’t forget the list man! It’s a short list.“

Given that LeBron James now has the most points in NBA history now, perhaps he deserves a place on this short list. And of course, players such as James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant should likely be considered as well. Whatever may be the case, the Drew League fans had a surreal experience as the scoring wizard put on yet another show. Unlike the pricey affairs of the NBA, hundreds of young fans caught a glimpse of the wonderful scorer in Washington Park for free, something that only made the experience sweeter for the fans.

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant gives a masterclass to the young guns

Before the 2011-12 season could begin in October, at the tail-end of June 2011, the league announced a lockout that cut the regular season to 66 games. Therefore, starved hoop fans turned their attention to the 2011 Drew League as it magnetized the elite NBA power. It featured established superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Then there was a wave of upcoming stars as well, with James Harden, Demar DeRozan, DeMarcus Cousins, and John Wall among the many in attendance.

However, it was Kobe Bryant who left everyone in Washington Park spellbound during the Drew League All-Star game. This game was put up to accommodate a player of Bryant’s stature without affecting the sanctity of the tournament as a whole. After learning that rival LeBron James had put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, The Black Mamba was itching to showcase his offensive supremacy.

Just three days after the incredible James performance, Bryant showed out in an incredible 45-point game during this All-Star contest. Before the game, Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley revealed, “He [Kobe Bryant] doesn’t want to play no little touchy, touchy All-Star type game. He want(s) somebody to go at it, who’s gonna go at him?”

This is when the 22-year-old trash-talking James Harden took the challenge. As a result, he was served the full course of the Bryant scoring meal, with the usual sleek handles, crisp jumpers, lockdown defense, and incredible cuts to the basket. However, despite Kobe’s dominance, his team was left trailing the unit led by James Harden and DeMar DeRozan.

Therefore, when a security guard urged the superstar to come out of the game, he asserted, “I gotta finish the game.”, a decision that had the crowd roaring. He sank a jumper over the outstretched hand of a locked-in James Harden to win the game.

The Black Mamba’s competitive spirit didn’t let him leave the game early which gave many fans a memory of a lifetime. They got to touch and lift the legendary scorer as he beamed with a hearty smile.