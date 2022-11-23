“It Was David Robinson’s Third Olympics and My First”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Vowed to Never Play in the Olympics Because of Restricted Minutes

For any athlete, representing your country is the highest of honors. Especially when it comes to the Olympics.

Perhaps one of the most prolific Olympic nations over the years has been the USA. The jewel in their crown is their consistently dominant basketball team.

Anyone would be proud to play for them. However, Shaquille O’Neal lost his interest in representing them after one disappointing Olympic run.

Shaquille O’Neal quit Olympic basketball after he was dropped for David Robinson in a match

The 1996 Olympics were a huge deal for US Basketball. It saw the team continue the dominance that was established by the Dream Team in 1992. It included superstars like Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and Gary Payton.

The team also had some talented big men. Of particular note, was 24-year-old Shaquille O’Neal, who was expected to be the future leader of the coming Olympics. However, 1996 would be Shaq’s last. Why? Because then head coach Lenny Wilkens chose to give David Robinson more minutes.

Diesel revealed that he was very upset about this in his book, Shaq Uncut, which came out in 2011.