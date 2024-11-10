Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Would Take Jimmy Fallon’s Popcorn When He Was Only 5-Years-Old

After starting his career with the Denver Nuggets, Carmelo Anthony signed with the New York Knicks in 2011. The NBA legend stayed there until 2017, winning the All-Star nod every year and the scoring title in 2013. Needless to say, many high-profile celebrities used to pull up to the iconic Madison Square Garden to watch him play.

The host of the New York-based The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, was one of the celebrities who’d often show up at the sidelines of MSG. During his appearance on the show, the NBA legend was reminded by the TV host how he used to be in the courtside seats, watching his games.

Fallon showed Melo a picture of his son, Kiyan, as well and reminded him how he used to sit next to him during games. “Yeah, he [Kiyan] used to take your popcorn,” the 10-time All-Star reminded the late night host. It turns out, a five-year-old Kiyan was snatching popcorn out of Fallon’s hands.

The host added, “Exactly. He took my popcorn, yeah. I was like, ‘This little kid, man.’ And he was so cute, and everyone loved him. He would go on the jumbotron, and everyone would freak out. He was the best.”

In a little over a decade, Kiyan has grown up to be one of the top players in his class. So Jimmy is certainly proud of the progress he has made in his career.

Fallon also confirmed the rumor that Kiyan is about to announce his college decision next week on his father’s podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn. Melo revealed that it’s down to Syracuse and USC and the final word will be out soon.

Fallon was with the Anthonys during the Olympic final

This year, Team USA put on a show for the whole world to witness at the Paris Olympics. The men’s team, led by the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, cruised past all the opponents to get the gold medal around their neck.

As it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment, several celebrities were in attendance to watch the final game against France. Fallon, Melo, and Kiyan were also there and were seated together courtside. They were seen cheering for the home team throughout the contest and once the victory was sealed, they were there to celebrate with them.

It must’ve been a special feeling for Fallon to be next to Kiyan after all these years.