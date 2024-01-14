HomeSearch

3 Days After Complaining About Stephen Curry Being a Vocal Leader, Steve Kerr Appreciates Draymond Green on the Bench: “Has Been a Huge Help”

It has been over a month since fans have seen Draymond Green suiting up for the Golden State Warriors. Serving his suspension, Green had to deal with some dark times during his absence away from the team. But now that the league has lifted his suspension, Green could finally be seen on the sidelines, sitting on the bench and offering words of wisdom.

Draymond Green has been working his way to join the team back on the floor. The four-time NBA champion has been working on conditioning off the court while working out on the floor as well to join the team.

in the meantime, Green has been giving the team’s young guns advice on how to tackle things on the court. Even Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed how much of a help Green has been as a veteran presence on the bench.

After the loss to Milwaukee, Steve Kerr went on to talk about the impact Draymond Green has had while talking to the players on the bench. As per NBCS, Kerr said, “Yeah, Draymond’s a huge help on the bench. He talks to guys during timeouts, during the game. He’s got a great sense of the game and personnel. He was talking to JK(Jonathan Kuminga) about how to guard certain guys, and which direction to send them. So, Draymond is a huge help and I look forward to him getting back on the floor.”

 

Even a few days ago, Kerr went on to emphasize how this was part of the puzzle the Warriors have been missing this season. Specifically, the guidance from a veteran star to the younger players on the team.

The Golden State Warriors are another team that was not expected to struggle as much as they have this season. However, the team has been trying to make the best of the cards they have been dealt with this year.

Even though Draymond Green is not on the floor impacting the game, his voice and guidance while on the bench have been crucial for players. Green is a proven defensive stopper and any advice he has on how to defend players is absolute gold for the team as Kerr said. So, the Warriors are trying to make the most of the situation the best way that they can.

Steve Kerr’s take on the Warriors’ recent struggles

The Golden State Warriors recently suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. This was, by far, the worst loss the Warriors were handed under the helm of Steve Kerr’s coaching. After the loss, Kerr went on to talk about Stephen Curry trying his best to be the team’s vocal leader on the floor. 

We can’t expect him to all of a sudden be a huge voice. I mean everybody is who they are. He’s naturally a quiet person who’s incredibly competitive. It doesn’t become his job.”

He even went on to address how the absence of Chris Paul and Draymond Green played a huge factor in the loss as it hurt the team.

The loss to the Pelicans was a deflating punch in the gut for the Warriors. However, since then, the team has been working on building their confidence back up slowly and steadily. Even Jonathan Kuminga had this to say in terms of the team’s confidence.

Given that the Warriors will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies next, especially given that Ja Morant will not be playing, the franchise does have a chance to build some serious momentum with a win. That said, it remains to be seen whether or not the franchise can capitalize on it.

