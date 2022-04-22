"Three mins into this game, Patrick Beverley hit Ja Morant with 'too small' twice": Timberwolves guard lives to regret his overexcitement, as Grizzlies get the win after going down 26

Ja Morant and Co came down to Minnesota in search of taking the lead in the series but Patrick Beverley thought it was Wolves’ night.

With the series tied at 1 each, the Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center for their first home game of the first-round series. After thrashing the Grizzlies 130-117 in the first game of the series, the Wolves’ meltdown on Tuesday wasn’t a surprise to many.

But as things started Thursday night, the 7th seed in the Western Conference clearly looked like the team that’s hungrier to take a 2-1 lead in the series by putting up yet another dominant display of team basketball against the 2 seeds.

Team basketball in a Patrick Beverley team starts with Patrick Beverley. Maybe not necessarily with his points or his assists, but there’s always something the former Clippers guard gives you that wakens a sense of winning. And most times he has to get into the heads of the opponents to get his team there.

Also read: “Ja Morant took game 1 personally!”: Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s inner Michael Jordan comes to the fore as they pummel the Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley hits Ja Morant with a “too small” gesture, lives to watch the Grizzlies take the W

Wolves’ Thursday night action started with them taking a 12-0 lead, and in the midst of that Pat Bev went his usual animated self and hit Ja Morant with a “too small” gesture. And obviously, NBA Twitter went berserk.

we’re not even three minutes into this game and Pat Bev has hit Ja Morant with the “too small” twice. pic.twitter.com/QfgYZ7LvGM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 21, 2022

Anyone have the odds on Pat Bev doing the “too small” gesture over ten times tonight? pic.twitter.com/6aUTwpQytV — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) April 22, 2022

Anyone keeping track of how many times Pat Bev has said “too small”? pic.twitter.com/x0NftNfe7o — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) April 22, 2022

After outscoring the Grizzlies by 18-points in the first quarter, the Wolves saw the deficit go down by 11 points at the half. Having a 7-point lead at the start of the 3rd quadrant, they again made it a 16-point mountain for the Grizzlies to climb in the last quarter.

But as it turned that mountain was a little “too small” for Ja’s team who on the back of a sensational 26-point performance by Desmond Bane, went 37-12 in the fourth quarter and stole the game 104-95 on the road to go 1-up in the series. And then Beverley got caught under the Twitter storm.

Pat bev called ja morant too small in the first quarter just to blow a 19 pt lead lmao pic.twitter.com/2Xe8DLj750 — jw (@the__johnw) April 22, 2022

Guess who’s too small now *cough *cough Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/jjFMlZPIqz — Braden Andersen (@Braden7Andersen) April 22, 2022

Beverly is garbage. — Efrain Villalobos (@GodbodeEv) April 22, 2022

Also read: “If you don’t like Michael Jordan, you don’t like basketball”: Ja Morant is adamant in channeling the Bulls legend’s energy going into Game 2 between Grizzlies and Timberwolves