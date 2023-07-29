“Tiger Woods, Stephen Curry, and Michael Jordan!”: JJ Redick Names ‘Dream Golf Foursome’ Having 2 Billionaires and His ‘Best Friend’

JJ Redick, right now, has perhaps the most sought-after NBA podcast in the league. The former Philadelphia 76ers star has successfully solidified his “Old Man and The Three” podcast in the media. He has had a ton of NBA players on his podcast, retired and current included. JJ has a segment called “JJ Mailbag” in his segment, where he answers questions received from fans. One of the questions, he was recently asked was about his ‘Dream Golf Foursome’ squad. He had two billionaires and a Golden State Warriors star in his squad. Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods made it to his list.

Earlier, in the podcast, Redick laid his heart out and said that he and Steph would have been best friends in a different scenario. Apparently, when Curry was on the podcast, Redick had a blast with him talking about basketball and life. He also added that apart from basketball they had a lot of things in common, while he also mentioned that he has never said it to Curry. Maybe this is one of JJ’s various tricks to win Steph’s heart. In all seriousness, in the recent events, Steph has shown why he probably deserves that place on Redick’s list.

JJ Redick has Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan among his favorite gold players to watch

During the podcast, after Redick was done talking about Bill Murry and his movies, his co-host Tommy Alter asked him about his favorite golfers of all time. Interestingly, the former NBA shooting specialist only included one from professional golfing and two from basketball. He had Tiger at first, Jordan at second, and Steph at third, and all for good reasons. See what Redick had to say about his favorite golf players;

“Tiger Woods… Steph[Stephen Curry]… MJ[Michael Jordan]. That’s easy. You get to see the greatest golfer of all time, the greatest basketball player of all time to some people, and the greatest shooter of all time.”

Of course, MJ and Curry are not professional golf players, but Redick was right in saying that their competition would be worth watching. He has every right to choose his favorite player. And, there is nothing wrong to include your potential best friend in the squad. Who wouldn’t want to see his best friends competing? Perhaps it is time for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to welcome another one in the group.

Michael Jordan wins golf bet against Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan have been golfing together since 2009. Since then they have successfully stricken an excellent friendship off the court. MJ and Woods are alphas and both are ultra-competitive. The latter might be the best golfer in the world, but there are very few who could match the relentlessness of Jordan.

In 2009, MJ was playing with Justin Timberlake and Tiger at a celebrity event at Bethpage, one of the toughest golf courses in the world. Tiger wanted to make the event a little more fun and challenged Jordan to break 92. The course is very rough and it seemed like a very daunting task. However, Michael is not one to quit. After starting a bit rough, Jordan took over, just like his old basketball days. He started a bit rough but came back to finish with 86.