“Did We Just Become Best Friends?”: Stephen Curry’s Demeanor And Love for Golf Has JJ Redick ‘Regretting’ Never Having Been His Teammate

Stephen Curry is one of the most well-liked players in the league and for good reasons too. The Dubs superstar’s jovial and cheerful personality rubs off on everybody present in the vicinity. Also known as the Baby-Faced Assassin, Curry has rarely found himself in any kind of controversy or feud with any other player. The 4x NBA Champion has a friendly nature and former NBA star JJ Redick seems to regret that they were never teammates. Redick interviewed Curry in November 2022, and when he was asked about the experience, the former Magic star had a lot to say about a friendship that never happened.

Currently, there are only three people who the Chef is known to be best friends with. Curry, Green, and Thompson have all spent their entire careers with the Warriors. They are often seen sharing hearty laughs with each other. The understanding between them is just on another level, and it is also a testament to how they’re off the court.

Draymond Green has previously said that their friendship goes beyond being teammates and that they are ‘connected forever’. Maybe someday we might see Reddick added to that trio as well.

JJ Redick felt a connection with Stephen Curry during a podcast appearance

After Redick had done an episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast with Curry as his guest, his co-host, Jason, had texted him about their connection. Redick revealed that there were common things, which they both shared, golf being one of them. The former Mavericks star recently shared a clip on Twitter which delved deeper into his friendship with Curry that never was.

According to Jason, if Steph and JJ had been teammates, they would have been best friends. In response to a question about any particular person he wished as a teammate, Redick replied, “I am gonna bare my soul a little bit here and I haven’t told him this personally. But after we did the Steph interview, in November, Jason texted me and he was like, ‘Dude am I wrong? I feel like if you had played with Steph you guys would be like best friends?”

The video then cut to a genuine moment in the Stephen Curry podcast, when both JJ and Steph shared a hearty laugh. The clip eventually ended with a meme cutaway, “What! Did we just become best friends?…Yes!”

Perhaps the interview might have opened the gates for a new friendship between the former NBA player and the Warriors superstar. Maybe in the future, we might see them at a dinner table with their wives.

JJ Redick said Steph Curry is better in his 30s than he was in his 20s

It seems like Stephen Curry is aging like a fine wine. According to Redick, Curry is performing at the highest level right now in the league, which might be better than his two MVP seasons. “I think Stephen Curry is better now than he was back then,” Redick said on his podcast, talking about the 6ft 2’ guard’s MVP seasons in 2015 and 2016 when he was in his 20s.

Curry had one of the best individual seasons during his championship run in the 2021-22 season. He is still moving without the basketball better than any other player in the NBA. Many believe that the Warriors star understands the game better than he did back in 2016. In the last few seasons, after Kevin Durant left the Warriors, the Chef has shown his caliber to carry a team, especially during the postseason games. He has a lot of gas left in his tank and Dubs fans have a lot of years left to enjoy his greatness.