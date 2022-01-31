“I don’t give a damn about how experienced Tony Brothers is!!!”: Trae Young blasts one of the best referees in the NBA after Lakers vs Hawks

After leading the Hawks to a great victory against the Lakers with his 36-point performance, Trae Young came out with huge criticism for one of the best refs in the NBA.

Some players and officials in the NBA never get along. Trae Young is certainly becoming one of those players. Apart from engraving his legacy in Atlanta Hawks‘ history, the point guard has found a new pastime while playing NBA games.

The 23-year-old is one of the best players to watch, as he puts his opponents on the grill and enjoys the game like none other. Still often one might find him complaining to the referees for either a missed call on him or a foul call on his team which mostly seems wrong to him.

Since the start of this season, the 2-time All-Star has got into altercations with the refs on and even off the court. Taking this one odd situation to Twitter.

That was all wrong misinterpretation as the referee was just telling Tray’s teammate on the bench why did he give Technical to the guard. Young regularly uses that gesture directly or indirectly for the officials.

Gotta love Trae Young telling the ref to open his eyes straight to his face

pic.twitter.com/aCi6Y6AHFy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 12, 2021

He now has challenged Tony Brothers, who is one of the most known officials in the league.

Trae Young goes off on Tony Brothers

In a close game against the Lakers, there were many occasions where Young and the rest of the Hawks were unhappy with some no-calls from Brothers during the game. After finishing the game 129-121, sinking a dagger three with under a minute to go, “Ice Trae” didn’t come off so cool.

“When Tony Brothers mentions to me how many years he has reffed in this league, I don’t give a damn,” said Young, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “That just gets fired me up. I don’t think I’m emotionally drunk. I’m just competitive. It brings the best out of me and my teammates.”

Brothers has been one of the most experienced referees in the league. In his 27th season, the official is obviously not mistake-proof but generally officiates most games better than anyone else. But Trae wasn’t far off questioning Tony for missing some calls during the game.

Foul or no foul? pic.twitter.com/MauLEEeksF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2022

Trae was about to take the ball and leave 😂 pic.twitter.com/ldiOeXfshR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 30, 2022

Young received a technical foul in the second quarter for complaining, which might have added to his anger, as he now has the 3rd most Ts in the league.