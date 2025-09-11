Tim Hardaway Stunned by Jimmy Butler’s Controversial Heat Departure but Trusts Pat Riley’s Decision

SPORTS-BKN-HEAT-BUTLER-MI Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts on the court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter of Game Four of the first-round NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center on Monday, April 24, 2023 | Credits- Newscom

Jimmy Butler’s colossal fallout with the Miami Heat, where he had nearly become a legend over the years, was one of the shocking stories of 2024/25 and ultimately led to a trade with the Golden State Warriors. But despite how bad it looked from the outside, players like Tim Hardaway understood that what needed to happen, happened.

Butler had led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances with a team few expected to make it that deep into the postseason. As such, he became Pat Riley’s golden ticket. That’s no longer the case. Now, he’s in the Bay, preparing for his first full season alongside Stephen Curry and company.

The trade, while not as groundbreaking as Luka Doncic’s move to the Lakers, was still a shock for many to process. Hardaway, for one, still isn’t over it. The Hall of Famer addressed it during a recent interview with Action Network.

“I was surprised. But Jimmy is gonna be Jimmy,” said Hardaway, who pointed out the fact that Butler was partly to blame for what happened. “Jimmy wanted an extension. Pat Riley said, ‘Why do I owe you an extension? You were hurt for the last couple of years going into the play-in game.”

Butler battled a slew of injuries and illnesses during his stint in South Beach, so it makes sense why Riley pulled the plug. Neither he nor the Heat organization wanted to keep gambling on Jimmy’s health when consistency was needed to stay in the playoff hunt. Golden State, however, was willing to take that risk for one more big run.

Additionally, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Butler often no-showed at team meetings and even served a suspension for his lack of professionalism. And that wasn’t all, at least according to Hardaway. “I know some things that were going on there that Jimmy was doing that I can’t reveal, but it wasn’t good, and it wasn’t good for the team,” he said.

Who knows what Tim Sr. is referring to, but with Butler’s exits from Chicago, Philadelphia, and now Miami, a clear trend seems to be following him. And it isn’t going away anytime soon.

Hardaway then shared his thoughts on what the Heat needs to focus on with Butler now gone. “Try to make the playoffs. Try not to be in the play-in games. Try to make the playoffs. First of all, let’s be healthy.”

Miami did muscle through the Play-In in 24/25 to secure a spot in the opening round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, they ran into a brick wall in the Cleveland Cavaliers and were swept in four games. Perhaps, the 2025-26 season will give them a chance to make a more impactful playoff run.