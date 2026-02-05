Timberwolves Have a Prime Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Window Before Summer Bidding War, Says NBA Analyst

Giannis Antetokounmpo being on the trade block feels like one of those NBA rumors you never expect to hear, yet here we are. The moment his name even surfaced, front offices all over the league, in all likelihood, started dialing Milwaukee nonstop. The Minnesota Timberwolves executives, for instance, must have been scrambling to get things done, and as of now, they have established themselves as the heavy favorites.

The usual big-market suspects were already circling, with the Knicks, Heat, Warriors, and Lakers all reportedly interested. Each of them can sell Giannis on bright lights and instant contention. But over the last few days, Minnesota has become a frontrunner for reasons not many could have predicted.

Minnesota has a young buck in Anthony Edwards, who is already being considered one of the best in the league and a future face of it. But Edwards and the Wolves have been unable to get past the Conference Finals over the last two postseasons. Giannis could help them get over the hump, which is why they are being aggressive in acquiring his talents. That is, at least, according to NBA insider Chris Mannix from Sports Illustrated.

“I think Minnesota is the most aggressive team right now when it comes to trying to come up with the package that will satisfy Milwaukee,” said Mannix on SI’s latest YouTube program.

Not only did Mannix reveal that information, but he also suggested a potential trade package they could utilize right now to get the job done.

“They can try to get a first-round pick for Julius Randle. They can try to get a first-round pick for Naz Reid. Package those picks with Jayden McDaniels, whatever it takes to make the salary work, and maybe that gets it done,” he said.

NBA teams still can’t tell how serious the Bucks are about potentially trading Giannis. On the latest episode of Open Floor, @sichrismannix says if Giannis does move, he could end up with…the Minnesota Timberwolves. What do you guys think of the fit there? : Catch Open Floor… pic.twitter.com/E0B660efwA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 5, 2026

It would be sad to see Minnesota deal away Randle, who has had a career resurgence after his exit from the Knicks. But players like Giannis are not a dime a dozen. He is one of one, so anyone, including Julius, is expendable in that scenario.

That said, there is no indication, at least according to Mannix, as to when the trade could happen. He mentioned that even if it does not get done before the deadline, it does not mean the option is off the table for the franchise.

“I don’t want to say it’s February or bust, I don’t think that’s case. Given that the Knicks, the Lakers, the Heat, some of these other teams in marquee cities could have more openings than I think this is a great window for them to take a big BIG swing.”

And why shouldn’t they take a big swing? Again, they were one series away from the Finals two years in a row. Not to mention, it has been reported that the Greek Freak is very protective of his legacy, and the potential of joining a franchise that already has an incredible superstar like Ant practically writes itself. Giannis brought Milwaukee its first title. Maybe he can do the same in Minnesota.