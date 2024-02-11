Shaq’s Bed: How Big Is Shaquille O’Neal’s Bed?

Shaquille O’Neal‘s massive 7-foot-1 inch, 325+ pounds frame helped him overpower opponents in the NBA and become perhaps the most dominant player in league history. His size might have helped him professionally, but it posed some challenges in his personal life.

Shaq has been forced to build custom beds to fit his size for as long as he can remember. In an episode of MTV’s Cribs, a show where celebrities gave tours of their penthouses and mansions, the four-time NBA champion had once showcased his massive bed to the public. It unsurprisingly has the Superman logo on it, which O’Neal has made his own, and has even fought with Dwight Howard for trying to steal it.

While the post on X, formerly called Twitter, alleges that the bed is 10×30 feet, it’s slightly bigger. The bed is 15×30 feet and requires 450 square feet to fit. While most normal-sized humans wouldn’t need anything larger than a King-sized bed, O’Neal, a gigantic man, has a bed that wouldn’t fit into most dining rooms in America.

Finding beds that fit O’Neal is a chore. So when the big man acquires one that does, he’s usually thrilled about it, as evidenced by this video he posted on Instagram in 2020.

O’Neal showed off his massive 10×20 feet bed from luxury furniture brand Maree. The video was a terrific advertisement for the company. Shaq diving on most beds would probably crack them in half, but this bed by Maree stayed put, showcasing its immense sturdiness. A massive win for O’Neal and the brand.

Shaquille O’Neal’s unfathomable measurements

O’Neal’s monstrous frame not only dwarfs humans. His 10.25-inch long and 12-inch wide hands make regular-sized objects look like child-sized. A basketball in O’Neal’s hands looks three sizes smaller than a regular ball, and a donut seems like an oversized Cheeto.

A 330-ml soda can be enough to make a regular-sized person feel bloated. However, in O’Neal’s hands, it doesn’t look big enough to get his mouth wet.

It’s hard to fathom a human being larger than O’Neal. However, one NBA player makes the three-time Finals MVP look regular-sized.

When O’Neal took a picture with Hall of Famer Yao Ming, for once in his life, he looked undersized. The former Houston Rockets superstar is 7-foot-6-inches, just one inch shorter than Gheorghe Mureșan, the tallest player in NBA history.

O’Neal picked the perfect sport to make the most of his size. However, his day-to-day life is undoubtedly arduous due to his one-of-a-kind frame.