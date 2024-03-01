Timberwolves Injury Report: Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight Against the Kings as He Struggles with Left Ankle Soreness?

Minnesota Timberwolves are still sitting atop the Western Conference standings, looking like a strong championship-contending team ahead of the playoffs. They have lost just one game in the last eight outings and are riding a hot three-game win streak after their last win against the Memphis Grizzlies. And a lot of the credit for this success goes to their two-time All-Star guard, Anthony Edwards. Unfortunately for fans, ANT has been added to the injury report ahead of the Wolves’ matchup against the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Advertisement

The Wolves would want to protect their top spot in the Conference from the Oklahoma City Thunders, who are just one game behind. Therefore, they would want the services of the most important piece of their offense. However, Edwards has been listed as ‘Questionable’ in the official NBA injury report for tonight’s game at Target Center, owing to his left ankle soreness.

During Minnesota’s game against the Spurs, the youngster’s ankle got awkwardly bent, which looked quite serious. However, Ant-Man heroically returned to the arena in the next quarter and led his team to a comfortable 114-105 victory.

Advertisement

Even though he played the last fixture as well, adding 34 points to his tally, the Wolves might not want to put extra pressure on their most crucial weapon before the playoffs. However, it seems more likely than not that Ant will defend home court against a Sacramento side that has proven to be a dark horse in the West this season.

The Wolves seem to be holding up well without their pack leader

The Wolves have nabbed two wins in a total of three games that they played without their star guard, Ant Edwards. Karl Anthony-Towns, who is having a splendid season, led the team in both wins, posting 34 points in their last one against Utah.

Averaging 22.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, KAT’s numbers might not look like a conventional center. However, the ball handling big man has been a versatile addition to the roster, shooting 51.2% from the field and an astounding 43.5% from behind the arc.

Part of the credit behind KAT’s sharpshooting can also be attributed to the addition of Rudy Gobert in the lineup, who took up the responsibility on the defensive and rebounding end. Gobert is currently leading the Wolves with 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. At any rate, even if ANT doesn’t show up in the next game, the team can put up a strong offense against the Kings, who are coming off of back-to-back losses in the last two games.