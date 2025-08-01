“Two or Three Years Away”: ESPN Analyst Talks About Victor Wembanyama and Spurs’ Title Contetion Window

Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) plays around with a ball in celebration of Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn

Team success hasn’t been something the San Antonio Spurs have experienced as of late. They were the definition of consistent, setting an NBA record of 22 consecutive postseason appearances but that streak snapped in 2019, and they haven’t reached the playoffs since.

Advertisement

Despite the six-year drought, their future is incredibly bright thanks to Victor Wembanyama. Many believe the Spurs have a chance to compete for a playoff spot this season. ESPN analyst Tim McMahon believes the true potential of this team will be on display sooner rather than later.

At one point during the 2024-25 NBA season, the Spurs looked like they could make a run for a Play-In spot. Through the first 34 games, they were 18-16 on the season. They managed to stay relatively in the mix leading up to their blockbuster trade for De’Aaron Fox.

Adding a bona fide star alongside Wembanyama made the Spurs extremely dangerous. Unfortunately, they only played five games together before Wemby was ruled out for the season due to a blood clot.

In hindsight, it may have worked to San Antonio’s advantage since they landed the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They used it to select the consensus second-best prospect, Dylan Harper.

Now, ahead of the season, San Antonio has some expectations for the first time in many years. The over/under line for the Spurs’ total wins is at 43.5. McMahon is fairly optimistic about what the team can do.

“I love me a Spurs over baby,” McMahon said on The Hoop Collective.

McMahon would be lying if he thinks the Spurs could rival the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder. But he does think this season could pave the way for them to enter that tier of teams soon.

“I think this is a team that we’re two or three years away from talking about them as a contender. That means I believe they’re going to take a significant step this season. They will be a playoff team this season,” McMahon proclaimed.

That is a bold claim to make, considering the Western Conference will be a bloodbath this season. McMahon’s belief relies heavily on Wembanyama’s health. If the Frenchman is fully healthy, McMahon doesn’t see a world he isn’t an All-NBA member.

To the dismay of McMahon, his co-hosts didn’t agree with him entirely. Tim Bontemps sees a different outcome for the Spurs’ 2025-26 season.

“I’m going to lean the under for a combination of things. Victor’s health is a bit up in the air. And this roster is strange. They have a lot of young guys playing a lot of minutes,” Bomtemps said.

It’s certainly going to be an uphill battle against teams competing against the Spurs, who have more experience. However, the Thunder just proved that experience doesn’t necessarily equate to success. OKC entered last season as the youngest team with an average age of 24 years old.

Anything is possible when a talent such as Wembanyama is leading the way. Wemby certainly fits the criteria of a generational player. He could potentially stamp that label by doing the improbable of leading the Spurs to a postseason berth.