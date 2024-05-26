“CC Outdrew the Lakers”: Caitlin Clark’s Debut Game vs Sparks Draws Larger Crowd Than Any 2023–24 Lakers Home Game

Yes, you read it right! Breaking records has now become second nature for Caitlin Clark. As the Indiana Fever visited Crypto.com Arena for her first pro battle against former college rival, Cameron Brink, and the LA Sparks, Clark etched her name on one more record. 19,103 fans turned up to witness the Caitlin Clark-named phenomenon. As per estimates, not even one of the most high-market teams, the Lakers, managed to gather such a crowd.

‘FanDuel’ reported that while the highest turn-out number for the Lakers in the 2023-24 season was recorded at 18,997, the Sparks-Fever tussle accommodated 106 more people. This naturally created a buzz on social media and led fans to believe that ‘the Caitlin Clark effect’ has taken over the biggest franchise in the NBA.

Fever vs. Sparks outdrew ANY home game the Lakers played this year 🤯 Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink. Changing the game.#WNBA | #NBA pic.twitter.com/HBVC3CpdCv — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 26, 2024

The 78-73 close encounter win was much-needed for the team as they ended a five-game losing streak and registered their first victory of the season. While the Iowa Hawkeyes legend missed her first seven attempts from deep, she nailed the two biggest treys of the game in a near-triple double effort.

Cameron Brink also had her best offensive game in the Sparks jersey as she racked up 15 points and 9 rebounds in front of a capacity crowd. However, her efforts fell short in the wake of a well-rounded performance by the improving Fever squad. This marked a huge stepping stone for the WNBA which has been reaping the fruits of the Caitlin Clark effect.

Caitlin Clark keeps touching new heights

Fans were in awe of Clark for seemingly surpassing the influence of one of the most recognizable franchises in the world. A fan noted, “Let’s be honest, CC outdrew the Lakers.”

Let’s be honest, CC outdrew the Lakers. — Galloway Farms (@Galloway_Farm) May 26, 2024

However, some fans were quick to point out that this claim is misleading. A fan alluded to the extra seats that were added to accommodate more fans,

“Both were sellouts, the Sparks just set the seating to allow a slightly higher capacity. Hate on the Lakers and Bron all you want but you’re just telling on yourself for being a biased dweeb if you actually think they’re not routinely selling out arenas lmao”.

Both were sellouts, the Sparks just set the seating to allow a slightly higher capacity. Hate on the Lakers and Bron all you want but you’re just telling on yourself for being a biased dweeb if you actually think they’re not routinely selling out arenas lmao — Burner Zeegler (@burnerzeegler) May 26, 2024

Meanwhile, another fan resonated with the same counter, “Impressive, yet misleading since both were sold out.”

Impressive, yet misleading since both were sold out. — Packrip Beverley (@alxocity) May 26, 2024

While the claim about Sparks selling more tickets than the Lakers’ biggest sellout is indeed misleading, it is a huge deal for the WNBA. Usually, the ticket sales are not even half of what was accomplished during the Sparks-Fever affair.

Surely, the tides have changed since Clark and the celebrated 2024 draft class arrived on the scene. It is time that the league gets its much-deserving place in the sports fraternity. Such stats will only boost the confidence of young players who are here to make their mark.