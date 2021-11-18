“Time Lord almost as good as Michael Jordan, now?!”: NBA Twitter uncovers some insane numbers surrounding Celtics’ Robert Williams

Boston Celtics star Robert Williams joins elite company in a major statline uncovered by the NBA community

It is no secret that the Boston Celtics have been struggling this season.

In their last five games, the team only won 3 games, and overall boasts an abysmal 7-8 record, good for 9th in the Eastern Conference.

To make matters worse, there have reportedly been conflicts within the franchise, making positivity more of a scarcity in the locker room, and for fans of the franchise as a whole.

Not to worry though C stans, because we are here… or actually stat miners in the NBA community. And let’s just say, they have some news that will bring an ear-to-ear smile to all of your faces.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Lethal Shooter addresses the Warriors superstar’s viral shot against the Bulls, with the latter giving his approval

Robert Williams joins Wilt Chamberlin, Michael Jordan, and George Mikan in incredible stat

Win shares are a very underrated stat.

We won’t get into the nitty-gritty of it, but essentially it is an indicator of just how much a player contributes to winning on a team. And the beauty of it is, even if a player can stat-pad for their most basic box score numbers, if their performance consistently just isn’t that good, it’s going to show in their win shares.

With that being said, take a look at the tweet below.

NBA career leaders in win shares per 48 minutes

(minimum 2,000 minutes played) 1. Michael Jordan – .2506

2. David Robinson – .2503

3. George Mikan – .249

4. Wilt Chamberlain – .248

5. ROBERT WILLIAMS – .244 pic.twitter.com/jikLRPPOwV — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 17, 2021

Robert Williams has quietly been really, really good for the Celtics this year, and these numbers are living proof of it. We just hope that for Boston’s sake, he can continue performing at the same level.

Also Read: NBA Twitter left stunned as the Heat guard unintentionally knocks down a half-court shot meant to be a lob for Jimmy Butler