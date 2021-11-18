“Tyler Herro really did his best Stephen Curry impersonation”: NBA Twitter left stunned as the Heat guard unintentionally knocks down a half-court shot meant to be a lob for Jimmy Butler

During the Heat-Pelicans clash, Tyler Herro tossed up a lob for Jimmy Butler from beyond the half-court line and unintentionally knocked it down.

Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat hosted an ailing New Orleans Pelicans squad at the FTX Arena. Despite being slightly short-handed, playing without the likes of Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, the Heat continue their impressive run to this season. Behind the stellar performances by Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, Miami managed to grab a comfortable 113-98 win over a Zion Williamson-less NOLA squad.

After being sidelined for three games with a sprained right ankle, Jimmy Buckets returned to the court in quite a style. Recording his 12th triple-double of his career, the Heat leader put up 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on a 55.6/50/83.3 shooting split.

Tyler Herro put yet another terrific performance to his sensational breakout season. After averaging 25.75 points the past 4 games, Herro put up 19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal, finishing the game with the game-high +/- of +19, playing a huge role in helping Miami win their 3rd straight game.

NBA Twitter reacts as Tyler Herro accidentally knocked down a half-court shot

Tyler definitely had the play of the night. Almost midway into the 3rd quarter, Herro tossed up the ball from beyond the half-court line, meant to be a lob for Jimmy, and unintentionally drilled down the shot. Here, have a look at the clip.

HOW?!? Tyler Herro meant to pass it, but it went in … from HALF COURT 😅 pic.twitter.com/J4FEMYp0M6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2021

Just as they drew it up, right?

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as soon as the clip went viral all over social media.

When you hit on a 10 at the bar as a joke but she starts laughing and touching your arm — Daddy Lavar (@BigBallaBurner) November 18, 2021

I have to admit it, he is better than Curry — Quinn Cook SZN (@QC00KSZN) November 18, 2021

The Pelicans after that shot went in:pic.twitter.com/fohN0kALMf — George Coulouras (@georgecoulouras) November 18, 2021

The Heat have now are placed 4th in the East with a great 10-5 record. Miami plays their last home game tomorrow before they leave for a 4-game road trip.