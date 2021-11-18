“Kids, this should be the last shot you ever attempt, unless you’re Stephen Curry”: Lethal Shooter addresses the Warriors superstar’s viral shot against the Bulls, with the latter giving his approval

Lethal Shooter, aka Chris Matthews, advises the young generation to learn the basic principles of basketball before they emulate Stephen Curry. Matthews pens an Instagram post about the same, getting approval from the Warriors superstar.

Stephen Curry revolutionizing the game of basketball is no secret. The former unanimous MVP has made 3-point shooting an essential part of every NBA player’s tool-kit. Such has been his influence that the generation of today is only interested in shooting long-range shots.

In what many believe, Curry is not the ideal NBA superstar that kids should dream of being. No one is criticizing the superstar. In fact, Curry is so great that it is almost impossible to be like him. The shots he takes would be airballed by many of his peers in the league.

Recently, Chris Matthews, popularly known as Lethal Shooter, addressed Curry’s recent viral photo. Matthews is one of the most popular private shooting coaches in the NBA. His clientele boasts Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, Candace Parker, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Matthews addressed the viral 3-pointer Curry took against the Chicago Bulls. According to Lethal Shooter, the Warriors superstar’s shot was not something kids should try.

Lethal Shooter advises the young generation to build their foundation before trying to be like Stephen Curry.

The two-time MVP’s recent shot went viral on the internet that had the Bulls players and some of Curry’s teammates waiting to collect the rebound. On the other hand, Curry effortlessly shot the ball and didn’t even need to see if he connected it.

The Lethal Shooter’s post is a wake-up call for the kids and young coaches all over the globe. The highlight of the IG post was it received the approval of Curry. In the past, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has publicly admitted that he has learned to live with those shots that he found ridiculous initially.

The Warriors point guard possesses a skill, which is a gift from the almighty. The league has never witnessed anything like the three-time champion’s shooting ability. The reigning scoring champion is a threat as soon as he crosses the half-court.

Matthews believes the so-called circus shots of Curry are bad for muscle memory. However, he adds with proper practice and mastering the art, one can be in the Warriors superstar’s company.