Having Made 1,950 3-Pointers in NBA, JJ Redick Gets ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by Nets’ 4-Year Veteran’s ‘Crazy’ Observation: “Shoulder Is Further Away From the Basket!”

JJ Redick is a basketball savant. The sharpshooter has a deep knowledge of the game, which he shares on his podcast The Old Man and The Three. JJ was recently left surprised by Nets forward Cam Johnson’s knowledge. Cam who was the most recent addition to JJ’s podcast guests had lots of surprising observations. Surprising JJ Reddick isn’t an easy job, especially when it’s about shooting a basketball. JJ has an impressive 1,950 3-pointers in the league, a number that backs his legitimacy.

Advertisement

JJ and Cam had some interesting observations and truths about shooting forms in the league. JJ shared that players like him would often practice different shooting forms and releases to ready them for real-game situations. Cam also shared how even though all players have preferences, they always train other variations of shots to ensure efficiency during the game.

Cam appreciates JJ Redick for his insanely hard shooting technique

JJ Redick recently had Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets on his podcast. JJ and Cam both who are sharpshooters had a great conversation about shooting tendencies and techniques. JJ was taken aback by Johnsons’ knowledge about his shooting mechanics. The ESPN analyst even invited Johnson for a workout after the show.

Advertisement

The Clippers shooting guard offered a reason for his unique approach:

“For me, it was just simply a length issue. I am 6’4 with a negitive wingspan. If the defender is on this side (right side) then that gives me space to shoot. It’s easy being square to the basket going over your left shoulder and shooting from your right… Shoulder is further away from the basket!”

The Nets forward let the host in on a secret. The 27-year-old told JJ that it was Monty Williams who had told him about the veteran guards’ unique workouts and approach to shooting. Monty Williams is someone who has coached both Redick and Johnson. Though JJ was quick to warn everyone that his shooting style wasn’t for everyone and also pointed out to Johnson that, “It takes a lot of practice. It takes years.”

Cam and JJ sight Ray Allen and Klay Thompson as references

Redick and Cam were all praised for two of basketball’s greatest form shooters, Ray Allen and Klay Thompson. JJ told Cam: “The two guys for me are Ray and Klay. Ray is good going anyway but the hop and the shoulder turn on the right. Also Klay, who creates like a foot of space when he goes right.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Johnson agreed with Redick, telling him that he would watch a lot of Klay Thompson game tape to study his shooting form. Surprisingly, JJ even invited Cam for a small workout after the podcast, and unsurprisingly the offer put a smile on Johnsons’ face