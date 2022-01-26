Basketball

“To me, the MVP is dealing with adversity like it’s a sunny day in the middle of Chicago”: DeMar DeRozan on being the MVP and king of the mid-range

"To me, the MVP is dealing with adversity like it's a sunny day in the middle of Chicago": DeMar DeRozan on being the MVP and king of the mid-range
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Are the Los Angeles Clippers better without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard?!!": Clippers post a historic 35-point comeback over the Wizards, marks their 3rd 24+ point comeback in January
Next Article
Valorant TPM 2.0 Error: What is TPM 2.0 Error and How to fix it for Windows 11
NBA Latest Post
"To me, the MVP is dealing with adversity like it's a sunny day in the middle of Chicago": DeMar DeRozan on being the MVP and king of the mid-range
“To me, the MVP is dealing with adversity like it’s a sunny day in the middle of Chicago”: DeMar DeRozan on being the MVP and king of the mid-range

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, DeMar DeRozan states why he thinks he’s…