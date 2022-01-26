“To me, the MVP is dealing with adversity like it’s a sunny day in the middle of Chicago”: DeMar DeRozan on being the MVP and king of the mid-range

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, DeMar DeRozan states why he thinks he’s the MVP, explaining the true definition of the accolade.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bulls acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade agreement from the San Antonio Spurs in a bid to revamp the roster. Nonetheless, Deebo has paid the Bulls fruitful dividends, with the team being in the top 4 seeds of the eastern conference.

The Bulls forward has resurrected himself as a superstar after a rather dull phase with the Spurs. DeRozan began his career playing for the Raptors, making four All-Star selections. The 6″6′ forward shared great chemistry with point guard Kyle Lowry. A fan favorite, DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

DeRozan had publicly expressed his disappointment and would play under coach Gregg Popovich from 2018-21. The former USC player couldn’t find his groove playing for the Spurs and was no more in the limelight. However, DeRozan had plenty of gas still left in his tank.

Now playing for the Bulls, DeRozan is putting up sensational numbers. Not only is there a growing voice for him to start in the All-Star Game, but be in the MVP conversation as well.

DeMar DeRozan discusses what it takes to be an MVP.

The Bulls currently hold a 29-17 record and are the second seed in the eastern conference. DeRozan is averaging 26.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.8 APG. The 32-year old is shooting near 50% from the field. His mid-range game and clutch ability have added to his case for the MVP this season.

During a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, when asked if he thought he was the MVP, DeRozan said the following.

“Me the MVP? Yeah, I came into this season thinking I was the MVP. That’s my mentality, not in a selfish manner but knowing the work that I put in not just for myself but also for my team. My whole mentality coming into the season felt like I was the best player, dealing with so much doubt and criticism. I had that mentality coming in, saying I’mma be the best me, whatever comes with that, whether it is MVP or king of the mid-range.”

When asked what the MVP meant to him, DeRozan said the following.

“To me, the MVP is establishing a winning culture, being the ultimate leader, dealing with adversity like it’s a sunny day in the middle of Chicago. The responsibilities that come with it and the ones that carry on their shoulder like it’s a feather, that’s the MVP.”

