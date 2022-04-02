“I have a high standard of living, but wear low heels” – Dana White agrees with NBA Star Kevin Durant’s infamous statement regarding Jordan 1 low shoes

UFC President Dana White, agrees with NBA player Kevin Durant’s infamous statement about Jordan 1 low shoes.

UFC president Dana White is one of the world’s leading names in MMA. He has been in the business for over a decade. White took over the nearly disbanded UFC company as president and made it one of the largest MMA promotions in the world.

Today, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the king of the UFC earns about $ 20 million a year for his role in the UFC. And it has a total value of more than $ 500 million. White loves to spend her money wisely, but she also lives a luxurious life.

Expensive cars, luxury villas, and delicious food are part of her daily life. However, another interesting thing is the UFC head honcho sneakers. White has a large collection of sneakers and wears them during his UFC appearance.

Recently, Dana went sneakers shopping with Joe La Puma of the Complex. White, in the video, talked about his collection of shoes, deals, and various other things.

During the interview, La Puma told White that American paid basketball player Kevin Durant said the worst thing about Jordan’s low-profile games. And agreeing with the statement, White replied, “I like low-cut shoes, yes. I have a high standard of living, but I usually wear low heels. ”

Jake Paul has a new contract with UFC president Dana White

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

It is no longer the news that YouTube star-turned-paid boxer Jake Paul wants to fight high-level UFC fights. Notably, former two-time champion Conor McGregor is on his radar.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ has never received a response from McGregor or White about the war. But this does not stop the Ohio native from following them. He also took a dig at ‘The Notorious’ with the UFC president.

Paul has often raised the issue of pay for UFC fighters. Recently, he proposed a new deal in White to fight McGregor. ‘Troubled Child’ wrote about it on his official Twitter account. However, she has not yet received a response.

