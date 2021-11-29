“Crazy to think how much Virgil Abloh was doing all while battling cancer”: CJ McCollum and the NBA community pays its respects to the fashion mogul after the news of his passing

Fashion Extraordinaire and designer Virgil Abloh passes away aged 41

Brought into household conversations overnight in the year 2017, Virgil Abloh has been a mainstay in the fashion industry for years now. He was responsible for stirring up a stale and lax sneaker market. His first collaboration with Jordan Brand – the Off-White Chicago Jordan 1 became an instant classic – coveted by everyone.

When the news first broke out in the wee hours of the morning, not many people believed it to be true. After all, such shocking news takes time to grow on you. When the story started to gain momentum and official reports were out, people poured in their condolences and respects.

Young NBA players who looked to get into fashion were heavily inspired by the fashion revolutionary – copying a lot of his look books. From veterans like LeBron James to then rookies like Kyle Kuzma, everybody wanted a pair of his sneakers.

Here is what NBA Twitter had to say about the passing of Virgil Abloh:

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh. Suffered in silence while totally changing the sneaker game. What a visionary and you have millions of fans who will forever remember you. — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) November 28, 2021

A lot of young kids just getting into sneakers about 4-5 years ago have grown up idolizing his work – to say they were successful is an understatement. Each shoe Virgil came out with was a hit. They literally resold for prices of a used car, such was the demand for his product.

Man RIP Virgil🕊🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 28, 2021

You Really Don’t Know What People Are Dealing With Behind Close Doors….#PrayersToTheVIRGILFAMILY🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) November 29, 2021

Virgil was a barrier breaker – for someone in such a niche market to become a household name is groundbreaking

In a market so utilitarian as shoes, any innovation is welcome. To completely break down what an idea of a shoe is, that requires genius. Starting off as a luxury brand in 2012, Virgil probably knew his time was limited way before all of the hype started. For someone who knew that, and yet gave it his all, that is admirable.