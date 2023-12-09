“Looked Like Coach McCarthy”: Superstar Rapper Lil Wayne Deeply Impressed by LeBron James Led Lakers’ Recent Performance

Lil Wayne recently got on with Skip Bayless on his show, ‘Undisputed‘ to talk about the Los Angeles Lakers. After the franchise secured a 44-point victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in the In-Season Tournament Semi-Finals, there is quite the buzz around the team at the moment. Very much feeling it himself as well, the rapper had quite a bit to say about the Lakers, and LeBron James.

Advertisement

“I’m very impressed… the confidence is steady building. And also, Bron [LeBron James] look like he having fun! He look like Coach McCarthy right now!

Lil Wayne further went on to explain a different angle of this run the Lakers are on, at the moment.

Advertisement

“There’s a difference from a regular teammate having confidence at any position, period. That’s the King man! The King feel good about me being around? The King feel like we beating who we want to, we’re a team? I’m ready to rock for the King!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1733184728822436098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It certainly does seem like Lil Wayne is enjoying being a Lakers fan at the moment. And why wouldn’t he be? LeBron James and his crew have made it to the Finals of the In-Season tournament, and have looked very good, as they’ve won seven of their last 10 games. To further add to the pot, they are the fourth seed at the moment, despite the Western Conference being very deep this season.

With all this positivity around the LA at the moment, even Skip Bayless couldn’t help but get in on the fun.

Skip Bayless compliments LeBron James heavily after the New Orleans Pelicans game

In 22 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James recorded 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists, while shooting 75% from the field and 100% from beyond the arc. More than that, however, the star looked like a kid on a playground during this game, doing everything he did with a massive smile on his face. This is something even Skip Bayless picked up on as he showered James with compliments, a phenomenon that doesn’t occur very often.

Advertisement

“LeBron is playing at a higher level right now than he did anytime last year. He put this In-Season Tournament on the map.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1733154462901195202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, Bayless is right on the money. James has clearly come into this season with a different kind of verve about him. There have even been a few games this season where the man looked like his 33-year-old self rather than on the edge of 39. Fans will hope that this only continues as the season wears on.