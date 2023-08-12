Tony Parker Shows Concern for Victor Wembanyama Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James-Level Expectations: “It Worries Me a Little Bit!”

One of the essential pieces of the San Antonio Spurs championship dynasty was the Frenchman – Tony Parker. He was the first player from France to establish his name in the NBA and won multiple championships during his 17-year career. For his achievements, he will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame tomorrow. Before the induction ceremony, however, he sat down with Mallika Andrews to talk about the latest French phenomenon and his concerns regarding the expectations around him.

Advertisement

The hype around Victor Wembanyama has taken over the league, and the expectations surrounding the young Frenchman are insurmountable. Various scouts and sports analysts have called him the greatest prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Tony Parker has played a guiding role for his fellow Frenchman and has done his bit to prepare him for the league. With the majority of his career spent in San Antonio, the veteran has the rookie excited for his new franchise. Wemby, who was selected as the number one overall pick by the Spurs, is thrilled to play for the franchise. He believes there is a special relationship between France and the Spurs.

Advertisement

Tony Parker speaks about Victor Wembanyama

Tony Parker seems to be a mentor figure to the young Frenchman and rookie – Victor Wembanyama. He had taken to social media to congratulate the player on his selection by the Spurs. Recently, the player sat down with Mallika Andrews to discuss his Hall of Fame induction and also give his views on the young phenom. Here is what he said about the expectations surrounding Victor:

“Now with all the expectations and everthing that is happening, it worries me a little bit sometimes. Because those expectations are crazy! Calling him like you said the best prospect and comparing him to Lebron or Michael or Timmy.”

Tony Parker is absolutely correct in being concerned about the media hype around the player. That kind of attention tends to take a toll on the mental health of the individual. With every move being monitored under the media lens, people tend to jump to premature conclusions. Not every player can handle the pressure like LeBron James. Which is why it is also unfair to expect the same from him.

That being said, Parker is confident in Wemby’s abilities to shine in the league. He believes Victor will win championships in his NBA career. He talked about every player having their own journey and expects the rookie to do the same while being true to oneself.

Advertisement

Overall, while he is wary of the hype, Parker seems to be high on his fellow Frenchman.

Parker invited Wembanyama for dinner

When the San Antonio Spurs won the lottery and earned the right to draft first in the 2023 NBA draft, there was no doubt about their selection. Victor Wembanyama was the clear choice for any team, and the Spurs were fortunate to have drafted him.

This news also brought joy to Tony Parker, who hosted the player for dinner after hearing the news. Victor’s agent posted a photo on Instagram that showed both players watching a U-19 French National basketball game against Spain with a huge spread on the dinner table.