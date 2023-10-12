“Took It for Granted”: Having ‘Bought In’ on $22,321,429 Season, Draymond Green Talks Championship Contention for ’23–24 Warriors

Draymond Green recently sat down for an interview with Zena Keita from NBC Sports to talk about the upcoming season. Draymond, who has been a starter on the squad for the last decade, will be making $22,321,429 for the year. The Warriors were also successful in keeping Dray past this upcoming season, as the two parties signed a new 4-year/100 million dollar deal.

Advertisement

As for the Golden State Warriors, the squad is looking better than before. Even Draymond was quick to point out how the team was different this year as compared to last year. The addition of Chris Paul over the off-season has seemed to help. According to Green, the Warriors now have a real shot at winning the Championship this year if everyone stays healthy and buys into the goal of winning.

Draymond Green believes the Warriors are ready

During his sit down with NBC Sports, Draymond told reporter Zena Kieta of NBCS that he believes that silverware is the goal for the season. Explaining the situation on the team Draymond said the following.

Advertisement

“The key to making it happen is everyone buying in, for everyone that bought in, which I have no doubt in my mind that everyone will be bought in. I think we have the pieces that we need, the understanding that we need, the knowledge that we need, and the veteran leadership that it takes. I think we have all the pieces that it will take to win a championship if everyone is bought in”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1712259346531590275?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Draymond, who was known to be the heart and soul of the team, did confess about how he got used to a system that was conducive to winning. Explaining the team’s culture further, he said:

“I am someone who took, everyone, being bought in for granted. So to understand that it doesn’t always look like that. For me, coming into this year gives you a larger appreciation for those who do understand. To get that a second time around, you hold that as tight as you can.”

Advertisement

Given the culture of the Warriors and the players they have brought in, it’s not hard to imagine this team winning the 2024 NBA championship.

Warriors made important pick-ups

Until now, the Warriors have won mostly with homegrown talent. However, they do add star players when they deem it necessary. This year the Warriors traded for Chris Paul.

Paul, who is known for his amazing IQ and shooting, will take some load off Curry. With even Jonathan Kuminga having made amazing progress in the last two years, the Warriors can now build a far more well-rounded lineup compared to last season.

Klay Thompson is another piece that has begun to shine again for the Warriors. The elite shooting guard recently reported that there are no injury flair-ups and that he is ready to play at 100 percent. With more shooting depth than they had last season, the Warriors are looking like one of the elite shooting teams in the NBA, if not the best already.