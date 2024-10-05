Trade Analysis: Dejounte Murray Leaving One Ball Dominant Star In Atlanta For Another On The Pelicans

During the offseason, the Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Cody Zeller, Larry Nance Jr., and two future first-round draft picks, ending the guard’s two-year stint in Atlanta. The veteran is coming off an excellent season where he averaged a career-high 22.5 points along with 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

While he had a tremendous campaign, the Hawks had a dismal season. They finished 36-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. It was a tragic end to Atlanta’s hope of dominating the East with the veteran guard and Trae Young.

When Murray joined the Hawks in the 2022 offseason, the team expected their new backcourt tandem to lead them to a deep playoff run. Since the former Spurs star is a terrific defender, it was believed he’d provide cover for Young’s defensive lapses on the perimeter. He was also expected to share the ball-handling load and complement his star teammate’s elite outside game with a strong inside game.

Interestingly, Murray delivered for the most part. He even improved his three-point shooting and made a career-high 2.6 triples a game on 36.3% shooting last season. Young also put up humungous numbers during his tenure with the veteran but his offensive inefficiencies showed up at the worst time.

For instance, in February when the Hawks needed a strong push, Young tallied 23.8 points a game on a subpar 38.8% shooting from the field and an underwhelming 31.9% shooting from the three-point line. He also had multiple games with five or more turnovers. Thus, the Hawks lost their way once again, and after a five-game losing streak to end the regular season, they had to be content with a tenth-place finish.

They could’ve kept their season alive with a win over the Bulls in the elimination game of the Play-in tournament, but they lost by 15 points. Murray had a strong 30-point performance on excellent shooting splits, while Young had 22 points, shooting just 4-of-12 from the field and committing six turnovers.

It can be argued that while Murray had the two best seasons of his career with the Hawks, Young wasn’t up to the mark in that span despite his brilliant numbers. The latter’s ball-dominant ways hurt the Hawks’ potential. His 28.9% usage rate compared to Murray’s 25.9% did not yield the desired results on offense.

His defensive inadequacies were also back-breaking. Their defensive rating of 118.4 ranked 27th in the league. A team with a poor defense and inconsistent offense was bound to fail. After realizing Young and Murray could not operate as a duo, the team traded the latter to the Pelicans. However, he could be walking into a situation that mirrors the one in Atlanta.

Is Dejounte Murray in a similar situation to the Hawks with the Pelicans?

While the Hawks had only Trae Young as an isolation-heavy option, the Pelicans have three such players in CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram. They were in the top ten across various isolation frequency metrics during the 2023-24 season.

Williamson led the team in usage percentage with 29.5%, while Ingram was right behind him with 27.5%. McCollum was third with 24.8%. Adding Murray to a team with three players with a high usage rate doesn’t seem like an optimal strategy.

To his credit, Murray has shown a willingness to operate off the ball. However, he is at his best with the ball in his hands. Only 20.9% of his total attempts last season were catch-and-shoot, as he preferred dribbling the ball before firing off a shot. However, he has improved as a pull-up jump shooter.

Last season, 43.1% of his shots were pull-ups. He has mastered taking fewer dribbles before attempting a jump shot. However, with the Pelicans boasting a trio of volume scorers, Murray’s opportunities and number could dip. But it’s not all bad in New Orleans for the veteran.

Unlike Young, who only operated as a floor general, McCollum can play off the ball. New Orleans could give Murray the key to the offense and allow him to showcase his ability as a passer. Last season, despite not being the primary ball-handler, he dished 6.4 assists per game. The Pelicans believe his playmaking abilities would be the key to getting the best out of their offensive weapons.

Murray entering a significantly better situation in New Orleans

In addition to getting more opportunities to run the offense, Murray will also play for a significantly better defensive unit. The Pelicans’ defensive rating of 111.9 during the 2023-24 season ranked sixth in the NBA.

Murray’s defensive numbers took a hit because he didn’t have ample support around him last season. However, he can restore his reputation as an elite defensive guard in New Orleans.

The Pelicans are among the most unpredictable teams heading into the new season. There is a high chance that Murray organizes the offense efficiently as the primary ball-handler, which turns New Orleans into a top-four team.

However, they can also fall apart considering the plethora of players who want the ball in their hands, which can disrupt the offensive flow. A lot will depend upon how head coach Willie Green sets up the offense, but on paper, it’s a significantly better situation for Murray than Atlanta.