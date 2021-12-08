“Trade Ja Morant?? We’re trying to trade you to BET, Kenny Smith”: Charles Barkley hilariously goes off on the Jet for wrongly comprehending him on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA are going to trade Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith to BET one of these days.

NBA on TNT never comes up short on entertainment. The show has some top entertainers in the Sports industry in Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. The foursome of those two, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson has been the best in the industry for a decade now.

While none of the three former ballers try to troll Ernie ‘the Godfather’ Johnson and are always respectful towards the broadcasting legend. They often get on each other’s back and sometimes even forget they are on a set.

But that’s what makes Inside the NBA the best sports show in Sports Media. They were at it again when discussing the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chuck’s gonna trade Kenny Smith to BET

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a 5-0 run without their star point guard Ja Morant. Before he got injured, they were 9-10 with Ja starting every game. Sir Charles was talking about the whole scenario saying how the Grizzlies are playing great defense without Ja when ‘The Jet’ interrupted him shouting,

“They’re not trading Ja Morant.”

Kenny Smith: “They’re not trading Ja Morant.” Charles Barkley: “I didn’t say that, fool.” Kenny: “It had some implications…” Charles: “We’re trying to trade you to BET…” pic.twitter.com/zRRM4euer8 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) December 8, 2021

Whatever Barkley was implicating to, no team would trade Ja Morant based on 5 games Kenny. He is averaging 24.1 points per game and 6.8 assists. He is top 15 in the NBA in points, assists, and PER.

But Chuck getting that sudden and funny anger, and calling for Kenny’s trade is what makes this cast the most entertaining.

As far as the Grizzlies go, they might be doing tremendously on the defensive end of the floor since Ja’s absence, once he’s back Morant and the team will have to work out a plan in which he doesn’t weaken the defense again.

But the day might be far now as the guard is out indefinitely with knee soreness and the Grizzlies will have to hold up with the same vigor and tenacity as they have shown in the last five games.