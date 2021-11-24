“You can’t guard me!”: Luka Doncic taunts Terance Mann, Isaiah Hartenstein and all of Staples Center as Mavericks beat Clippers 112-104

Luka Doncic was feeling himself on his Staples Center comeback after an injury-enforced absence. The Slovenian was trash talking all game long.

The Slovenian sensation suffered knee and ankle sprains in a hard-fought Mavs win over Denver last week. These setbacks kept him out of action for the past week – one in which the Mavs couldn’t pick up a dub.

The good news for Mavs fans is that Kristaps Porzingis has returned to form in the interim. Even better news for them, but bad news for Clippers fans, is that Luka Doncic is baying for blood.

Luka has averaged north of 34 points per game through 13 playoff appearances against the other LA team. He’s been as good as any player possibly could be against one of the league’s best rosters in the playoffs. And it seems he’s still smarting from those Ls on a personal level.

Luka Doncic taunts Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac and all of Staples Center

Luka Doncic was almost fated to take the Clippers to task at least once this season. It is for that reason that so many NBA fans looked ahead to this particular matchup. And Luka Magic was fully on display in perhaps the most exciting game of the season thus far.

While Paul George may have had the highlight of the night with his game-tying, buzzer-beating corner 3 over Dorian Finney-Smith, Luka outplayed him for large swathes of the game.

At one point in the second quarter, the 23-year-old got T’d up for taunting Terance Mann. Luka Doncic got the switch and the bucket on the 3rd year player and ended up calling him ‘Too f**king small’.

It was the same thing at one point in the second half. Luka called for a screen for a switch onto Isaiah Hartenstein and scored on him for a second straight possession. He then yelled out ‘He can’t f**king guard me!’, before sending the same message to the Staples crowd.

Luka Doncic, a star guard, seeks out Isaiah Hartenstein, a backup center, on switches. He then scores on him for a second straight time and yells towards the crowd, ‘He can’t fucking guard me!’ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 24, 2021

