“Trae Young and Donavan Mitchell will shatter Stephen Curry’s 3-point record!”: Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes discuss the unthinkable while inciting a debate 

Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell will break Steph Curry’s three-point record according to Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes.

Now that we have a new three-point king, it’s time to consider who will catch Stephen Curry. Well, it may be a little too soon but wait 10 years and it will happen. At least that’s what Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes think.

The Warriors superstar has officially surpassed Ray Allen on the NBA’s all-time 3-point field goal list. Curry now sits alone atop the mountain with plenty of gas remaining in the tank to improve his lead.

Stephen Curry breaks the NBA 3 Point Record 🏀 He is now the all-time leader for 3-pointers made in the regular season with 2,974. 📸: Al Bello/ GettyImages pic.twitter.com/XMqmo0j2fv — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 15, 2021

The game is geared around three-point shooters and the league has changed. The next generation is more likely to break the marks established by Reggie Miller and Ray Allen in the past.

Scoring 3,000 career three-pointers may not be as memorable in ten years. Who is the most probable player to shatter Curry’s all-time three-point record by the time he retires? Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes discuss the possibility of someone surpassing Steph.

Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes discuss the fragility of Stephen Curry’s three-point record in front of Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell

Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas discuss the significance of Steph Curry and his three-point record in an episode of “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.”

Stephen Curry set the NBA three-point record in his 13th season. Many people believe he will hold the record for the foreseeable future. However, considering the present period and the impact of the three-point shot on the game, many young players are putting up great numbers early in their careers.

Trae Young and Donavan Mitchell are mentioned by Arenas and his guests as two players who are capable of breaking Curry’s record.

Trae Young, Donavan Mitchell, and Luka Doncic are some of the most likely players to close in on Curry’s record. All three youngsters are excellent shooters and have already racked up a good number of 3s in their careers.

