Trae Young Says Final Goodbye to Hawks Staff After Shocking Wizards Trade

After sitting out Atlanta Hawks’ games for over a week, Trae Young was traded to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in return. It’s an understandably emotional goodbye, irrespective of the circumstances, which was why Young took time out to say his goodbyes properly.

The now former Hawks guard was seen bidding farewell to the staff in the middle of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier today. He left the bench in the middle.

Trae Young saying his goodbyes to the Hawks staff pic.twitter.com/hRLQbsqRPE — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 8, 2026

It’s not all too surprising to see Young traded. After all, he hasn’t played for the Hawks a lot this season due to injury, and seemingly became less of a focal point on offense when he was on the court. However, it was surprising to see how quickly the deal came together. Not to mention, the Hawks got zero draft picks in return.

When the trade was finalized, Young was on the Hawks’ bench watching the team battle the Pelicans. With Atlanta leading 100–81 when he received word of the deal, he was seen saying goodbye to the training staff.

Shortly after, Young was seen leaving the arena entirely.

Trae Young spotted heading to the locker room after being traded to the Wizards. (via @overtime)pic.twitter.com/MM81zccV0n — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 8, 2026

It was reported earlier today, before the game, that Young preferred the Wizards as his trade destination. With the deadline still a month away, many expected a move to come much later. The Hawks and Wizards, however, saw no better time than the present and pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal less than seven hours later.

The deal carries major ramifications for both teams. Atlanta is now focused on building around Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu. McCollum and Kispert are solid additions, but the emphasis will be on a young core that went 13-10 while Young was sidelined.

Washington, meanwhile, has acquired a four-time All-Star who led the league in assists last season. Young immediately becomes the centerpiece of a young Wizards squad. At 10-25, they already appear to be out of the playoff picture, which makes it intriguing to see how productive Young can be on a losing team.

At the end of the day, the deal benefits both sides. More importantly, it puts Young where he wanted to be. That explains why he took the time to say goodbye to the training staff in front of the cameras before leaving the court for the final time in Atlanta. The Hawks respected his wishes, and in return, Young appeared content heading out of town. Still, it does raise the question of how Atlanta managed to receive zero draft capital in exchange for their former fifth overall pick.