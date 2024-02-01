“Tried Our Hardest to Salvage Everything”: Kevin Durant Contemplates ‘What Could Have Been’ with Nets Days After Rejecting Tribute Video

Among the failed ‘Big Three’ experiments in the NBA, perhaps none stand more stark than James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. This trio lasted for just a season and a half. As Durant returned to the Brooklyn Nets after being traded last year, the Nets played a brief tribute video for him. The forward rubbished off that video and was honest about his time with the team.

Advertisement

After he and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-120, a reporter asked KD if he thinks “what could have been” with the team. The forward revealed that he doesn’t think too much about his playing days in the Nets. When he contemplates his time there, he tries to find the reasons why he, Irving, and Harden couldn’t stick together.

Durant replied, “Nah, no, I mean it’s just a pointless exercise to think about what could have been. I mean what happened, that’s what I am thinking. What actually happened, the actual reality of it.” He revealed that the trio tried their hardest to retain each other. However, since they were on different pathways at that point in life, it didn’t work out.

Advertisement

“We[KD, Kyrie, and Harden] didn’t have time together, that’s just it. Guys wanted to go their separate ways. We tried our hardest to salvage everything and bring everything. We had three, four different teams when I signed here until when I left,” expressed KD.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoopshype/status/1753054219630710950?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite underachieving with the squad, Durant relished his time there. He loved hooping there and showed up for his job regardless of the tenuous circumstances. He added, “At the end of the day, I enjoyed coming to work. Being a part of this community, representing Brooklyn. Regardless of what went on, what was said, or how I felt, I still came to work.”

Much to his credit, Durant accomplished the most among the trio in the Nets when they were together. He had some humongous games and if he had more help around him, he could have helped the desperate Nets lift their maiden championship.

Kevin Durant endured a lot of distractions

The best accomplishment of the Nets “Big Three” came in 2021 when the squad reached the Eastern Conference SemiFinals against the eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks. James Harden injured his hamstring in the opening minute of Game 1 but the Nets pulled through, thanks to KD and Kai. The team suffered a big blow when Irving sprained his right ankle, and the series was 2-1 in their favor, which caused him to miss the rest of the series.

Advertisement

Harden did return but he was barely 50% of his usual self which caused the Nets to lose in seven games. Among both teams, a clutch Kevin Durant tallied the highest 35.4 points on an impressive 49.7%. However, he was left on a lonely island.

During the 2021-22 season, KD felt the tipping point. Irving refused to get vaccinated which led him to miss the majority of Brooklyn home games, considering the vaccine mandate for all workers in New York. Meanwhile, Harden also left for the 76ers. The trio played just 16 games together because of a multitude of issues. It was all curtains in the 2022 Playoffs even when Irving and KD played together. A Finals-bound Celtics swept the duo comfortably.

The final nail in the coffin was when both Kai and Durant wanted out. They had their wishes granted as Irving was shipped to the Mavericks to team up with Luka Doncic. They sent Durant to the Suns who paired up with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker to form another Big Three where success has also been lean thus far.