“Joe Lacob’s Got a Good Track Record!”: Stephen Curry Backs Warriors’ Owner’s ‘First Championship within 5 Years’ WNBA Dream

With the Golden State Warriors training camp underway, Stephen Curry is hard at work, preparing for the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season. However, this hasn’t prevented the three-point specialist from attending to his other duties as the face of the franchise. Following Day 3, Steph headed to the media room for a press conference where he was asked about the Warriors’ WNBA expansion.

On the same line of questioning, Curry was asked to address Dubs’ majority owner Joe Lacob‘s comments guaranteeing a WNBA Championship in the next five years. A bold statement, that Steph backed, citing the experience Lacob has accumulated in the NBA.

Stephen Curry backs Joe Lacob’s comments guaranteeing a WNBA title

Recently, the WNBA had a franchise expansion, whereby they added a 13th team to the league. Winning the lottery, the Golden State Warriors were announced as the lucky team entering the league. Set to start playing at the Chase Center by 2025, fans in the Bay Area are excited for this new chapter in Dubs basketball.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the statement made by the franchise’s majority owner, Joe Lacob. Following the announcement, Lacob sat down for a panel discussion. There he made the bold claim that the newly announced GSW women’s team would win a WNBA championship in the next five years.

Almost 24 hours later, Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest Warrior of all time, was asked for his comment on the claim. While backing Lacob on his claim, Steph reminded the world that the Dubs owner has a great track record in delivering his promises. After all, since taking over the franchise in 2010, he has won four NBA Championships, which is a good indicator of the success he could bring to the new WNBA franchise. Curry had the following to say during his press conference:

“Of course he did! Of course he did! Absolutely, got to be bold with your vision. That’s just the way to plant your flag for sure. He’s [Joe Lacob] got a good track record right now though!”

It’s always good to have the backing of one of the greatest players in NBA history. That being said, only time will tell if Joe Lacob will be able to deliver on his promise of a Championship in the next five years. After all, the fight for the top spot in the WNBA is intense and only the best of the best will come out on top.

Joe Lacob turned the Golden State Warriors into a dynasty

In 2010, a year after drafting Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors found themselves with a new owner. Shelling out $450,000,000, Joe Lacob purchased the Dubs. It was a huge move and one that in hindsight, marked the turning point in Warriors history. After all, it is under Lacob’s ownership that the Warriors became a respectable NBA franchise.

Despite being in the NBA since 1946, the Warriors were never really considered a top franchise until Lacob took over. Even though the Dubs had three championships to their name, Lacob pretty much put the team on the map, putting together a talented group of competitors together.

Not afraid to splash the cash, Lacob truly is one of the best owners in the NBA. And even though it is still early days, it is likely he will make good on his recent promise as well.