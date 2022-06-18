“Tristan Thompson definitely got with one of Drake’s 23 wives”: NBA Twitter erupts as former Cavalier acts as Drake’s best man in ‘Falling Back’ music video

Drake hilariously had Tristan Thompson be his best man in his new ‘Falling Back’ music video off his newest studio album.

Despite Tristan Thompson having not been in the NBA news cycle ever since his stint alongside LeBron James ended with the Cavaliers, he’s certainly built up a name for himself in the entertainment side of things. His relationship with Khloe Kardashian has had him front and center in the media for years now.

This of course, is due to the fact that he hasn’t exactly had the perfect relationship with the Kardashian sister. He famously fathered a child (True) with her and proceeded to partake in infidelity behind her back. Security cameras from a club proved this to be true and recently, he fathered another child with someone other than Khloe.

The reputation Tristan Thompson has built up from this side of his life is one that Drake, a ladies’ man himself, saw to be perfect for his newest music video for a song off his newest studio album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

Tristan Thompson gets featured as Drake’s best man in his new music video.

Drake surprised the music industry by putting out an entire album yesterday at midnight with merely a single feature. The reactions to the project have been mixed as many claim he isn’t even rapping and the album is more of a ‘dance’ album.

Regardless, he’s already released an MV for one of his songs on the album called ‘Falling Back’. The premise of the video is simple and that Aubrey is marrying 20+ women at the same time due to his indecisiveness.

While the idea is quite funny, what really is the cherry on the top is the fact that he used Tristan Thompson as his best man for the bit. Given the 2016 champ’s history, it’s safe to say that Drake knew exactly what he was doing when casting him in this role.

