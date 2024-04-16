“Lemme Get a Shoutout”: Stephen Curry ‘Emphatically’ Supports God-Sister Cameron Brink at the WNBA Draft

Stephen Curry was among the millions of basketball enthusiasts who tuned in to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft. Curry, who is known for being a huge supporter and advocate for women’s basketball, took to Instagram to congratulate his god-sister Cameron Brink for being selected as the #2 pick of the night.

Cameron Brink was among the multiple talented women to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. While Caitlin Clark was expected to get picked first by the Indiana Fever, Brink going #2 was a pleasant surprise for supporters of the former Stanford Cardinal star. Stephen Curry, who is the god-brother of the 6ft 4” forward, was excited for the youngster.

As seen on the Golden State Warriors superstar’s Instagram Story, he couldn’t contain his happiness while taking a video of the newest member of the Los Angeles Sparks giving her post-draft interview. With Brink now joining the WNBA, the two-time NBA MVP hilarious asked for a shoutout from the 2024 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Later, the four-time champ also displayed faith in the 22-year-old.

“Cameron Brink… lemme get a shoutout. Cam Brink, y’all watch out. She is on the rise,” Stephen Curry cheered for Brink.

Steph has showcased his support to Brink for the entirety of the latter’s basketball career. Apart from working out with the frontcourt player, the 10-time All-Star has also been present in the stands for several games of Cam along with his family.

Back in January 2023, Steph was present at the Stanford Cardinals-California Golden Bears clash with his mother Sonya Curry. Cam put up an incredible 25-point, 17-rebound double-double with her relatives in the bleachers while leading her team to a win.

Merely 5 weeks later, the Warriors point guard took his eldest daughter Riley to watch the Cardinals play against the USC Trojans. This time around, Stanford failed to clinch a victory. But, Brink had a historic night, becoming the college program’s newest career leader in blocks.

With Cameron Brink sharing the court alongside fellow Stanford alum Chiney Ogwumike, the Sparks have one of the most talented frontcourt pairs in the WNBA. It’ll be extremely difficult for any team in the league to score points in the paint and prevent these two from getting buckets at their will.