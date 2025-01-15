mobile app bar

Steve Kerr Echoes Stephen Curry’s Post-Game Message, Says It’ll Be “Irresponsible to Trade Everything Away”

Raahib Singh
Published

Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches as head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are going through a very turbulent time. Last night, they dropped a road game to a struggling Raptors, going scoreless in the final 2:34 of a 104-101 loss. Steve Kerr and co. thought adding Dennis Schroder would help their troubles in the clutch, but so far, it hasn’t happened.

After the loss yesterday, Stephen Curry talked about the Warriors not ‘mortgaging their future’ by ‘flinging their assets’ in a hasty move at the deadline. The statement left various people wondering if that truly is his sentiment or whether it’s something the franchise has convinced him to buy into.

Kerr was also asked about the same during his appearance on Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game. Kerr talked about his and Steph’s comments to the media over the last day.

“We’re just in a really unique spot, in a really difficult situation, no one’s fault by the way… Steph and Draymond and I have talked about it together. It just would be so irresponsible for this franchise to trade everything away for one final swing at a title.”

Further, Steve Kerr talked about the trade deadline and how he has ultimate faith in Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.

“I have 100% faith in our organization to do whatever the right thing is and sometimes the right thing is to not do anything. It depends on what you’re going to do, what that means. And Mike is so good at his job. I feel in great hands with him and the whole organization. And they’re looking at everything.”  

The comments over the last two days signify the franchise’s faith in their young guys. They firmly believe Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and the others can do some special things together.

