Kevin Durant ‘Wishes’ He Had 6ft 7’, 6ft 8’ Ball Handlers During His Time With First Thunder Team

Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns team visited Oklahoma City Sunday night to watch the former Thunder forward get a not-so-warm welcome at his origin franchise.

This appearance was seven years after his first move in 2016. And now he is in his 4th team. Just imagine the hate these fans have had for him over the years for it to last this long.

With him and Russell Westbrook in the core, the Thunder was among the best teams in the NBA in The Slim Reaper’s final 3 years in Oklahoma. So, one can understand the intensity of the hate.

The 13x All-Star does not seem to care about it at all though, he has given them another reason to boo him harder when he visits next time.

Kevin Durant “wishes” he had 6ft 7’, 6ft 8’ ball handlers during his time with OKC

After his 35-5-5 night against his former team, the 6ft 10’ assassin of the Suns said something that will not sit well with fans or his former teammates, Brodie and James Harden with whom he reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

“They’re a little bit more versatile … They got three or four guys 6-7, 6-8 that can handle the ball. I wish I would’ve had that,” Durant said.

Asked KD if this Thunder core reminds him of that first Thunder team. "They're a little bit more versatile … They got three or four guys 6-7, 6-8 that can handle the ball. I wish I would've had that." pic.twitter.com/IUQi79zHJ8 — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) April 3, 2023

This statement was so unexpected and unnecessary. That man was himself a tall ball handler who was one of the most unstoppable players in the league playing in front of two of the greatest guards to ever play the sport.

KD and the Suns could see the Thunder in the second round if both teams get through

This Phoenix Suns team, if healthy, is going to the Western Conference Finals at the very least. And if they do so, they might be facing the young Thunder team in the second round.

The way things stand as of now, if OKC finishes the season at #10 and wins the Play-in tournament, they will face Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets in the first round.

We have seen the weakness of Joker’s side on the post. Both the guards of the Thunder team (SGA and Josh Giddy) love to drive to the basket. You can get the picture we are trying to paint here.

Again, if they do so, they will be facing the Suns in the second round, who will be there after finishing as the #5 seed. That’s a lot of Ifs. But just hope it comes true. Because if Chet Holmgren has also been practicing in the pre-games for the past few games. We can’t rule out his return if the team reaches the Play-offs.