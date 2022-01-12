“Two years of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell is already sick of him!”: Former Lakers teammates almost come to blows during halftime over petty differences

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell may be teammates for the past two years, but they have their differences.

KCP and Trez have had some chemistry playing on the Wizards and last season on the Lakers – that did not stop them from getting into an altercation. In a play just before halftime, it was seen that KCP did not pass Montrezl the ball, which caused him to get upset. Trez was right to be upset since they could only win by 4-points. That pass could have comfortably put them up, and have the momentum going into the break.

Pope and Trez also had a few altercations in when they were on the Lakers, but nothing of this magnitude. In fact, they almost got into a fistfight, but luckily none of the punches connected. They had to be separated by their teammates and took the whole break to calm them down.

We’ve seen a few tempers flare this year – Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis also were seen in a scuffle earlier in the season. It might be something in the Lakers, former and current players having heated differences between each other. Nothing much will probably come out of this argument though, since it looked like all was well with the Washington Pair after halftime.

Sources: Wizards’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a physical altercation at halftime of Tuesday night’s home win over the Thunder and needed to be separated by teammates. Details: https://t.co/QYRW3NULwn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2022

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell are aggressive players – fights like these aren’t new to them

KCP started his career in Detroit, and Harrell was known for being a menace on the court. He and Patrick Beverley were the trash talkers in the Clippers dressing room. While both KCP and Harrell had their aggression saved for the opposition, this time it was towards each other.

When Montrezl Harrell switched the blue and white for the purple and gold, a lot of people went bananas. For this was a player, who had won the 6th MOY award in a Clippers uniform, and the Lakers had stolen him for nothing. Things did not pan out for him though, becoming trade bait for Russell Westbrook. But judging from what we’ve seen so far, Harrell’s won the trade.

Caldwell-Pope too struggled for minutes and had a limited role on the Lakers. Now playing alongside his ex-teammates in a much more open role, he seems to be thriving. Kyle Kuzma, Harrell, and he have been the happiest, leaving the bright spotlights of LA, and can solely focus on playing better.

