“Really like the way Klay Thompson has been attacking!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about how good his Splash Brother looks, Head Coach Steve Kerr joins in

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr talk about Klay Thompson post-game, both talk about his impressive gameplay

The Golden State Warriors, yet again, could not find a way to win on the road. The Warriors took on the Grizzlies in Memphis tonight and fell short 116-108. This is the third consecutive road loss for the Warriors, who started the season off as one of the strongest road teams.

The Warriors, after having a strong third quarter, failed to find their offense in the fourth and ended up losing the contest. Stephen Curry‘s shooting woes still ensued, but he managed a 27-point triple-double. This is his second triple-double of the season and the 9th of his career. Klay Thompson was once again on minutes restrictions. He played 19 and a half minutes, in which he managed to score 14 points, grab 3 rebounds, dish 3 assists, steal the ball once, and block a shot.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr talk about Klay Thompson and how he looks so far

Having played 2 games now, Klay Thompson has put up 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks in less than 40 minutes so far. Klay looks like he’s feeling good, and the more time he spends on the court, the more he reiterates that statement.

After the game, Coach Steve Kerr talked about Klay and how he’s been looking in the two games.

Quick, agile, strong. Kerr loved what he saw from Klay tonight pic.twitter.com/DmtS8SYCHy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 12, 2022

Klay’s splash brother, Stephen Curry also took time in the post-game today to talk about how Klay looks.

Steph likes the way Klay has been attacking pic.twitter.com/f1kRcTsNmi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 12, 2022

Draymond Green‘s absence certainly affected the Warriors’ defense tonight. However, once Draymond is back, and the original dubs trio plays together, that is when we can truly gauge how deadly these Dubs are.