“Been telling Damian Lillard since the summer to get that surgery”: Draymond Green reveals he’s ecstatic for the Blazers superstar to undergo abdominal injury

Draymond Green says that he’s been telling Damian Lillard to undergo surgery on his abdomen and reveals he’s happy for him.

Damian Lillard was clearly not right, physically, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer. It revealed then that the Portland Trailblazers superstar had been suffering with an abdominal strain, with it further being classified as a lower abdominal tendinopathy. He suited up for Team USA nonetheless en route to winning Gold.

Going into this 2021-22 NBA season, it was unclear on whether or not Damian Lillard was fit to start the year off guns blazing. Given by his subpar play, it was evident that this was not the case. He would be sidelined due to this abdominal strain for about 10 days to start off December and would come back midway through the month.

However, he would get sidelined once again following a game on December 31st due to this same injury. Dame hasn’t played a game since then and his timetable to return was put at around 10 days.

Draymond Green on Damian Lillard finally getting the surgery.

It has been revealed by The Athletic and Yahoo Sports’ Chris B Haynes that Damian Lillard will be sidelined for the upcoming 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his lower abdomen. Despite this being his timetable to return, it’s unclear if Dame will suit back up for the Portland Trailblazers this season.

There have been rumblings for a week now that the Blazers might look to shut down Dame for the remainder of the season. This of course, is due to the fact that the team isn’t playing up to the mark and is likely to miss the Playoffs. Getting into the lottery might be a safer bet for the season for PDX.

Upon hearing of Lillard’s surgery, close friend, Draymond Green, took to his social media to say, “This makes me happy. Been telling my dawg since the summer he needed to get that surgery. Looking forward to seeing y’all same slander when he bounce back”