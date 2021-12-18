“Kevin Durant, at 7 feet, is just so disrespectful with his game”: Jimmy Butler explains how the Nets superstar was the first person to “bust his as*” in the league

One of the top defenders in the league, Jimmy Butler, names Kevin Durant as the first person to “bust his as*” in the league.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebounding as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

In the 13 seasons Kevin has played so far, the Brooklyn forward has had 11 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA selections, 4 Scoring titles, 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 Olympic gold medals, and even won the 2014 MVP honors. Oh and The Slim Reaper managed to do this on an impressive career average of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting on an impeccable 49.5/38.4/88.3 shooting splits.

There have been several elite defenders in league history who have tried to contain The Slim Reaper from going on a scoring rampage. Jimmy Butler is just one of many elite defenders who hasn’t yet been able to completely lock down the forward.

“Kevin Durant can shoot over anybody”: Jimmy Butler

There is virtually no flaw in Kevin Durant’s game. The 32-year-old is a shifty ball-handler, consistent shooter, greater finisher at the rim, productive defender, and definitely one of the most unique players… ever.

Back in 2020, Jimmy Buckets was asked to name the first person who “bust his as*” in the league. And after carefully thinking about it, Butler named Durant as that one player. Jimmy explained himself:

I would say KD the first time I lined up against him. Just cause, to me, he’s so disrespectful with his game cause he’s 7 feet and he can like shoot over anybody. You know what I mean? So he’ll be like ‘Yo! Good D’. And I’ll be just like, what can you do. He’s shooting fadeaways, off one leg, and all you can do is look over at the bench and be like (nods his head in shock).

The two have matched up 11 times in their careers. Not only has KD won more games (7-4), he has also outscored (28.6-12.8), outrebounded (9-5.2), and out-assisted (4.4-2.9) Jimmy.

In his 14th NBA season, KD is playing as well as ever before. Averaging 29.7 points, along with 7.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on an efficient 52.3% shooting from the field, he is leading the Nets to an Eastern Conference-best 21-8 record. Without a doubt, KD could possibly win his 2nd MVP trophy with the way he’s been putting up such historic numbers.