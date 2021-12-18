Basketball

“Kevin Durant, at 7 feet, is just so disrespectful with his game”: Jimmy Butler explains how the Nets superstar was the first person to “bust his as*” in the league

“Kevin Durant, at 7 feet, is just so disrespectful with his game”: Jimmy Butler explains how the Nets superstar was the first person to “bust his as*” in the league
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Sometimes we hated each other": Max Verstappen comments on his strained relationship with Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 season
Next Article
“I thought that was absurd” – WWE turned down former Superstars pitch to be a tag team for a bizzare reason
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant, at 7 feet, is just so disrespectful with his game”: Jimmy Butler explains how the Nets superstar was the first person to “bust his as*” in the league
“Kevin Durant, at 7 feet, is just so disrespectful with his game”: Jimmy Butler explains how the Nets superstar was the first person to “bust his as*” in the league

One of the top defenders in the league, Jimmy Butler, names Kevin Durant as the…