Tyler Herro Likes Post Suggesting Jimmy Butler Takes The Regular Season Off

The relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat seems to have gone sour. During the first round of the 2024 playoffs, as his team was suffering against the Celtics, Butler claimed he would have reduced the Cs into rubble. Consequently, Pat Riley prompted him to shut up, since he couldn’t keep himself healthy enough to help his team when needed. And now, it seems Butler’s teammate Tyler Herro also took a shot at him being injured through the first-round series loss.

A Miami fan posted a screenshot about Herro liking an X reply that touched on multiple aspects. First, it seemed to address a statement regarding 2024 champion Derrick White, being a better option than Tyler Herro.

The commenter observed that if White had been put in a similar situation after Butler got injured, his efficiency and impact level would have been reduced. Additionally, the commenter argued that the context in which both the athletes are performing also matters,

“Switch Derrick White and Tyler Herro and ask white to be the number 1 scoring option while Jimmy Butler takes the regular season off and see how good white’s efficiency is lmao. Situation matters.”

The X account captioned the post, “Tyler Herro liked a post that suggest Jimmy Butler takes the regular season off. The post is also complaining about the role Herro is in. Things could get ugly fast.”

It is unclear if Herro was taking shots at Butler but it is highly likely that he considers himself a better player than Derrick White. He might be looking for a bigger offensive role which becomes attainable when Butler is away. At any rate, while Butler and the Heat are at a crossroads, Tyler Herro’s future with the franchise is also in troubled waters.

Is Tyler Herro to depart from the Miami Heat soon?

Tyler Herro is going to enter the second year of his 4-year, $120 million contract. The Heat will have to pay him $29 million but considering his recent inconsistencies, coupled with a bloated injury history, they might be hesitant to keep the contract. Hence, it is not surprising that his name has been swirling around the rumor mill since the 2023 offseason.

There can be plenty of suitors for him. He has put up around 20 points per game for three straight seasons which means he has the potential to become an even better scorer. He is just 24 years old and has a Sixth Man of the Year award under his belt too. Meanwhile, if Herro does end up demanding a trade or the Heat ship him off, would it be fair to blame Jimmy Butler?

During Herro’s rookie season, Jimmy Buckets was a guiding light for the youngster. In one of the interviews, the then-rookie referred to Butler as his “big brother”.

However, when NBA players improve to a borderline All-Star level, it can bring attitudinal changes. Has Herro’s stance towards his big brother changed in the last couple of seasons? Maybe he wants the chance to become a leader.