“Tyler Herro looked at the list and took it personal”: The Heat guard has been balling out after liking a tweet snubbing him from the top 13 “best players under 24 years old”

During the start of this season, Tyler Herro liked a tweet snubbing him from Bleacher Report’s top 13 “best players under 24 years old”.

Tyler Herro has been absolutely incredible to start this young season. The youngster has played a huge role in Miami Heat’s early success. After a rather underwhelming sophomore season, averaging 15.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, Herro has really taken his game on a different level altogether.

The 21-year-old has been thriving on the sixth man role. He seems rather confident leading the second unit, and undoubtedly, is doing a phenomenal job at it. Being the perfect boost of energy Jimmy Butler and co. need off the bench, Herro has been averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on an efficient 46/39.3/82.8 shooting split.

His 253 points scored off the bench in the first 12 games are the most in the league this year, with Carmelo Anthony (2nd) trailing him by 47 points. The 6-foot-5 guard also leads the association with the most number of 20+ point games scored by a player off the bench.

Tyler Herro has been breaking records and creating history ever since the season had tipped off. Recently, the former Kentucky Wildcat (26 games) put his name in the Miami Heat record books by surpassing Goran Dragic (24) as the player with the most number of 20-point games off the bench in franchise history.

It almost feels as if Tyler entered the 2021-2022 season with an aim to prove his doubters wrong. During the first week of this campaign, Bleacher Report released a list with the league’s “best players under 24 years old”. The 21-year-old Heat star was ranked 14th on the list.

Tyler came across that list on Twitter, took it as a personal attack, and used it as motivation to ball out. And it is safe to say that Herro has been playing better than some of the players ranked higher than him so far.

If Herro keeps up this performance of his, not only could Miami possibly make a deep playoffs run, but he would also strengthen his case for the 6MOY and MIP honors.