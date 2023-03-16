Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Magic? Suns Release Injury Report for 13x All-Star

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has been out with a sprained ankle for the last few games. But as the Pheonix Suns lose command of the 4th seed in the Western Conference, things are getting tight. Fans want to know if the Slim Reaper will play tonight.

The Suns had been in outstanding form but then they had three significant losses to the Bucks, Warriors, and Kings. Their stronghold of the 4th seed is slipping.

The close games and Kevin Durant out of the lineup are a big reason. With a relatively easy game against the Magic coming up, fans are eager about Durant’s status.

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs the Orlando Magic? Phoenix Suns Release Injury Report for 13x All-Star ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Kevin Durant remains OUT of the lineup. There is no clear timeline for his return and the injury evaluation is set to take a few more days.

Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) is again listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 15, 2023

Landry Shamet also remains out for the Suns along with Torrey Craig, who has been listed as probable. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul are all healthy.

Kevin Durant’s stats for the 2022-23 season

A player of Durant’s caliber will forever be unguardable. This season, despite being 34 years old and facing multiple niggling injuries, he is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

There is no denying his ability to influence a game and even on the defensive end, he is putting up 1.5 blocks every night. KD’s skillset is highly missed by his Phoenix Suns team and they will hope he makes a return soon.

