“Tyrese Haliburton Made the Pacers Watchable”: NBA Twitter Commends 6ft 5” Star For Red Hot Form Since All-Streak Break

Mar 9, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made shot in the overtime against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a tough 147-143 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Indiana Pacers were prepared to grab their first win on the 2-game homestand. Facing the #15 seed Houston Rockets, Tyrese Haliburton and co. looked to be the favourites to emerge victorious.

An action-packed thriller witnessed only 2 lead changes and 2 ties, however, saw the Rockets erase the Pacers’ 18-point lead. With the contest going down to the wire, eventually became a one-sided affair in overtime.

Myles Turner, Jordan Nwora, and Buddy Hield had efficient performances. However, it was Hali who was the star of the night.

Also Read: Dillon Brooks Claps Back at Warriors’ Star After 131–110 Win

Haliburton’s incredible form since the All-Star break

Scoring 12 points in the extra period, the All-Star managed to record 29 points and a career-high of 19 assists while only turning over the ball once as he led Rick Carlisle’s boys to a 134-125 win.

🔥 Career-high 19 DIMES for @TyHaliburton22 🔥 12 of his 29 PTS in OT during @Pacers W pic.twitter.com/oikGbiHiED — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2023

The Pacers might be 12th in the East with an awful 30-37 record, but, the 6-foot-5 guard’s game has been impressive.

3 games into March, the 23-year-old has been putting up ballistic numbers – 32.7 points and 15.3 assists on an outstanding 57/46/91 shooting split.

Tyrese Haliburton last 3 games: 32.7 PPG

15.3 APG

57/46/91% Top __ PG this season. pic.twitter.com/94SSpFvM6x — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 10, 2023

Taking a slightly bigger sample size, the combo guard has really elevated his performance in the last 8 games. Apart from recording merely 12 turnovers in this span, Tyrese has lodged 26.3 points and 12,5 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton last 8 games 29 points, 19 assists, 90 FT%

40 points, 16 assists, 63 FG%

29 points, 11 assists, 65 FG%

32 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds

15 points, 14 assists, 56 FG%

22 points, 14 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

16 points, 8 assists

30 points, 12 assists, 3 steals pic.twitter.com/7OXm7jsApA — PacersMuse (@PacersStatsMuse) March 10, 2023

NBA Twitter praises Tyrese Haliburton amid incredible form

Much like many analysts, NBA Twitter also commended Haliburton for the numbers he’s been putting up recently.

It’s beautiful to watch him play. The man has singled handedly made Pacers basketball watchable — Knicks McGrady (@QuisePeso1) March 10, 2023

Best true point guard in the league!! — Delbert Jenkins Burner (@BoomBaby_33) March 10, 2023

Fantasy monster for years to come — rohan (@rohansguliani) March 10, 2023

He’s the modern day Magic, trust me on this. https://t.co/gEvQdmg8Po — Awoks (@benawoks) March 10, 2023

Averaging 20.8 points, 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game, Tyrese now needs to help the Indiana-based franchise make a push to clinch a playoff berth.

Also Read: Osama Bin-Laden’s Translator Wanted LBJ To Apologize To Cleveland For Leaving Them