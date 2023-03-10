“Draymond Green, Keep Doing Your Podcast. It’s Cute.”: Dillon Brooks Claps Back at Warriors’ Star After 131–110 Win

The Golden State Warriors took home yet another road loss. Playing the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, the Dubs suffered a first-quarter 20-point deficit. After that, they tried to claw their way back all night long, but were unable to do so. Dillion Brooks was talking to Draymond Green all night long, with the former DPOY trying to take the higher ground.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies secured the win at home, and that gave Brooks the final word. After a 131-110 loss, the Warriors and Draymond Green are left with nothing to say, and will have to respond with their play the next time these two teams clash.

Now, after the game, Dillon Brooks delivered a strong worded post-game interview. In case you were wondering what that was about, let me tell you.

Dillon Brooks fires back at Draymond Green

Earlier at the start of March, out of nowhere, Dillon Brooks made a statement about Draymond Green.

Dillon Brooks: “I don’t like Draymond at all… I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond… https://t.co/qob5kgcHBe pic.twitter.com/oxzhvutVVe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 3, 2023

After almost a week, Draymond responded to the same yesterday on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

Today, after winning the game against the Warriors, Brooks had the final word. In the post-game interview with TNT, Brooks said,

“Keep doing his podcast. Keep blogging keep doing his thing off the court. It’s cute. It’s fun.”

Just before leaving, Brooks again said,

“You should give the mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.”

Dillon Brooks joins @JaredSGreenberg postgame to discuss his exchange with Draymond Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/8c32RNJFPa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2023

That’s quite a snapback. Draymond and crew will have to retaliate with their play on the court as the teams will face one last time in the regular season on March 18th.

Can the Warriors lock a playoff berth?

With the loss tonight, the Warriors now have a 7-26 record on the road. At home, they’re 27-7, making it the 4th largest home/road differential in pro sports. Seeing how they’re just 15 games away from the close of the regular season, the Warriors cannot be content with their 34-33 record.

They’re 6th in the West, and have the same record as the 7th and 8th-seeded Timberwolves and Mavericks. They’re half a game behind the 5th-seeded Clippers. If the Warriors want to make the playoffs, they need to start winning games again, else they might fall down to the play-in seeds.

