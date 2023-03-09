“LeBron James Is A Very Bad Man”: Osama Bin-Laden’s Translator Wanted LBJ To Apologize To Cleveland For Leaving Them

The ‘Decision’ by LeBron James in 2010 was highly condemned throughout the globe, so much so to the extent that notorious terrorist Osama Bin Laden’s translator deplored the move.

LeBron James ruffled quite some feathers when he opted to sign for the Miami Heat in 2010. His staunch followers in Cleveland berated him and scrutinized him for apparently ‘running from the grind’.

In retrospect, James’ decision to join the Heat wasn’t the subject of criticism. More so, it was the manner in which he conveyed the decision to the world.

During the offseason, James sat down with a reporter for an exclusive interview and unveiled his plans to join the 2006 NBA champions. The decision was considered to be immature and ill-advised by James.

Although he went on to have tremendous success with the Heat, whereby he won two NBA championships, two NBA MVP’s and two NBA Finals MVPs, James’ decision to publicly announce it as a spectacle is disparaged to this day.

In fact, James’ choice to make his free agency decision a publicity stunt garnered a response from world-renowned terrorist Osama Bin Laden’s translator.

Also read: “How Am I Free If My Brothers Work In Mines For Tesla?”: Kyrie Irving Contemplates His Own Freedom Following Mavs Loss

Osama Bin Laden’s translator denounced LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat

At the time, Bin Laden was branded as the leading terrorist in the world. So for someone perceived to be amongst the worst human beings on the planet, and have someone on his payroll, criticize someone of LeBron James’ standing was ironic.

Nonetheless, the militant did it. In an unexpected turn of events, the 54-year-old’s translator sent out his thoughts while being situated in the prison in Guantanamo Bay.

The translator’s message read:

Never forget that LeBron James’ decision caused so much uproar that even Osama Bin Laden’s translator wrote a letter from Guantanamo Bay Prison saying: “LeBron James is very bad man. He should apologize to city of Cleveland.” (h/t @UberFacts) pic.twitter.com/ql0cOFeIRV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 8, 2023

A hysterical sequence of events that could not have been foreseen by anyone. It makes one wonder just how grim the decision was. The atrocities committed by Bin Laden and those associated with him in the middle east sanctioned the world to perceive him as a terrorist.

And he maintained this reputation until his death in 2011. So it was hysterical for Bin Laden to comment on James when he had other substantial problems, such as the United States of America.

Also read: “I See A Gorgeous Woman In A Tank Top”: Shaquille O’Neal Flirts With Rumored Girlfriend, Nischelle Turner, On ‘The Big Podcast’

The LeBron – Miami Heat alliance

Despite a lot being made of James’ manner in which he joined the Heat, his tenure was triumphant, to say the least. The franchise went to four successive NBA Finals between 2010 and 2014.

They won two titles in that period as well. It also solidified James as the star he was projected to be as he led the roster to success.

Regardless of one’s impression of James, the achievements he had with the Miami Heat are of paramount importance to his ongoing legacy.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals ‘Shocking’ Top-5 All-Time List, “Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and…”