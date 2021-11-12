“Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career”: Damning statistics reveal the downfall of Simmons’ numbers since his rookie season with the 76ers

Statistics reveal how Tyrese Maxey has improved more in one season compared to Ben Simmons’ entire career, whose numbers has deteriorated since his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Life is but a cruise ship for Ben Simmons right now.

After a horrific 2020/21 post-season filled with abuse and criticism, Simmons was touted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. However, not only are the men in blue yet to find a deal for the 25-year-old point guard, but he is also yet to play a single minute this season.

Simmons has refused to play, saying that he was not mentally ready to take to the court yet. In fact, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, came out in his defence, saying, “I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben. Either you help Ben or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”

Comparison with Tyrese Maxey’s numbers: Unnecessary slander or justified shame?

Ben Simmons’ name is one that will easily bring in social media interactions, especially the kind Twitter accounts are readily looking for. As such, StatMuse tweeted statistics weighing the improvement in Tyrese Maxey’s numbers in one season, compared to Simmons’ entire career.

Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career. Maxey

8.0 🔼 17.1 PPG

1.7 🔼 3.8 RPG

2.0 🔼 4.7 APG

0.4 🔼 0.8 SPG

0.2 🔼 0.7 BPG

53.1 🔼 59.3 TS% Simmons

15.8 🔽 14.3 PPG

8.1 🔽 7.2 RPG

8.2 🔽 6.9 APG

1.7 🔽 1.6 SPG

0.9 🔽 0.6 BPG

55.7 🔼 58.4 TS% pic.twitter.com/6Dm74rel3q — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 12, 2021

There can be multiple conclusions drawn from this, starting from some deserved credit for the sophomore guard. Maxey is taking responsibility for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have suffered several injuries this season. He’s put up back-to-back 30+ point games against Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors despite being on the losing side.

Secondly, the drop in Simmons’ numbers is undoubtedly concerning. He came through at the Pennsylvanian outfit as a promising, who was bound to build on his offensive numbers while being a tremendous presence in the defence. While the latter is still valid, Simmons continues to be, and arguably more so now, a liability in terms of scoring.

Thirdly, it must be noted that Maxey’s stats are a mere ten games into the season. While they are encouraging, it would be challenging for the 21-year-old to put up such numbers continuously.

Finally, these statistics, in no way, reflect Simmons’ defensive and playmaking astuteness. Of course, he could improve his scoring numbers, but he has steadily improved on his already brilliant playmaking prowess while maintaining a very high level of defence.

The 76ers were top of the Eastern Conference no more than a week ago but have dropped to fourth place after missing Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris from COVID protocols. If there is a time where Ben Simmons could join them and prove everyone wrong, it would be now.