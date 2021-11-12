Basketball

“Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career”: Damning statistics reveal the downfall of Simmons’ numbers since his rookie season with the 76ers

"Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career": Damning statistics reveal the downfall of Simmons' numbers since his rookie season with the 76ers
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
“Only way you’re gonna see me fold is at a laundromat”: Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum interact with a cryptic Damian Lillard message
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career": Damning statistics reveal the downfall of Simmons' numbers since his rookie season with the 76ers
“Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career”: Damning statistics reveal the downfall of Simmons’ numbers since his rookie season with the 76ers

Statistics reveal how Tyrese Maxey has improved more in one season compared to Ben Simmons’…