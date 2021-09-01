Basketball

“Tyronn Lue didn’t know how to use me!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Rajon Rondo drops the mic on Clippers head coach after joining the Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal mocks the 76ers star while discussing the likelihood of him staying in Philadelphia past this offseason
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"In the NBA, I ain't had that problem!": George Gervin hilariously explains how playing with Julius Erving on the Virginia Squires helped him become an NBA legend
Next Article
Ajinkya Rahane replacement: 3 batsmen who can replace Ajinkya Rahane in 4th Test vs England at The Oval
Latest NBA News
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many…