“Tyronn Lue didn’t know how to use me!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Rajon Rondo drops the mic on Clippers head coach after joining the Lakers

NBA Twitter reacts as Rajon Rondo throws a not-so-subtle shot at Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue after signing with the Lakers

Rajon Rondo has never been one to bite his tongue, even if it means he may fall into major trouble for it. And frankly, we do respect him a lot for it.

At the end of the day, with how media-centered the NBA can become at times, countless stars are justifiably a bit more restrained in their approach. However, it seems this Lakers guard is not really afraid of anything. Rather, it almost seems like he welcomes people to come in and challenge his take.

Recently, the man had his first press conference after returning to the Lakers’ side of LA. And during this time, he dropped a pretty scathing diss at the other team in their building.

Let’s just say, you’re going to want to see this.

“You’re only as good as your coach believes in you”: Rajon Rondo drops a major diss at Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue

For those that don’t know, Rajon Rondo was with the LA Clippers for about half the regular season, and during the playoffs. And while there was a lot of hype surrounding him and what he could do for the team, he was essentially used to be one of the minor rotation players by head coach Tyronn Lue.

Rondo clearly, and might we suggest justifiably, did not like how he was treated. And when it came time for his first press conference with the Lakers, he had some ammunition locked and loaded, aimed at Lue’s head. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“You’re only as good as your coach believes in you.” https://t.co/WO2a8UwYgv — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 31, 2021

And as you’d expect, when someone comes out so straight with a diss, NBA Twitter just has to react. Here are some of the reactions from the community.

bro was the main reason we went down 2-0 in the first 2 series, ty lue had too much trust in his washed ass — jayden💂🏽‍♂️ (@clipsetjay) September 1, 2021

That’s the quote that really stuck out to me — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 31, 2021

Something tells us you should keep an eye on this man during the Lakers’ next game against the Clippers. That’s all we’ll say.

