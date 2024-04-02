mobile app bar

“U Still Hurt?”: Kevin Durant Shuts Down Fan’s Mockery After Caitlin Clark ‘Smoked’ Angel Reese and LSU

Caitlin Clark recently made the headlines as she ‘smoked’ the LSU Tigers and Angel Reese to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes into the Final Four. Soon after the game, the tide unexpectedly turned against Kevin Durant with an NBA fan directing mockery toward him. Refusing to let go of the humiliation, the 2x champion shut down the supporter as the situation escalated thereafter.

The situation circled Clark’s capability to ensure revenge in the rematch of last year’s championship game. Following the previous season’s setback, the 22-year-old displayed her growth while spearheading a 94-87 victory. In the process, the Iowa-born registered 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds, as per Marca, with the MVP Arena taking notice of her endeavors.

While this remarkable comeback received applause from the basketball community, a viewer used this opportunity to call out Durant. An NBA fan named Kenny took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts, stating,

Caitlin lost to LSU, got in the lab, and came back to smoke them. Why couldn’t you do that [Kevin Durant]?”.

The seeming mockery caught the attention of the NBA superstar soon after. In an attempt to shut down the fan, the 35-year-old responded, “Awwwww Kenny…u still hurt?”.

The banter only gained volume thereafter with a fan named Ethan joining the discussion. Highlighting Durant’s reaction, he mentioned, “I think that tweet struck a nerve with you Kevin lol”.

KD refused to overlook this statement by doubling down on his initial response. He commented, “My existence has obviously struck a nerve in Kenny but since u Kenny fan, u gon overlook that and focus on me”.

The entire exchange captured the fans’ frustration around Durant’s inclination toward switching teams. Initially, the 2x Finals MVP left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the conference rivals Golden State Warriors. Following that, his desire to build and lead a franchise directed his focus toward the Brooklyn Nets. An underwhelming series of displays in the East paved the way for his comeback to the West as KD started representing the Phoenix Suns.

This career path has devalued his excellence to a large extent while pointing at his potential inability to deal with setbacks. The NBA followers wanted to hint toward that while using Clark as a reference. However, Durant seemed content with his journey as his words displayed his self-belief along with teasing nature.

