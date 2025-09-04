Unhappy With Angel Reese’s Attack Towards Them, Sky Teammates Will Reportedly “Confront” Her

A storm is brewing for the Chicago Sky, and it has the potential to cause major damage in the locker room. Angel Reese has just committed arguably the biggest no-no for a professional athlete in a team sport: calling out her own teammates. Retaliation now seems imminent, and things look like they’re spiraling out of control.

Reese is a superstar. The Sky drafted her seventh overall in 2024, and she has since been the face of the franchise. However, recent controversy has hinted that the wind isn’t blowing in the right direction in the Windy City.

Reese recently took shots at her Chi-Town teammates, according to a new report from Front Office Sports. The 23-year-old allegedly said that Rachel Banham and Hailey Van Lith are incapable of leading a playoff team. She also questioned whether veteran Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot could ever return to full form after her ACL tear. As far as verbal attacks go, this was carnage.

It does not help that Reese fueled the animosity herself when she told Chicago writer Julia Poe that she might have to leave the team if they do not get better.

“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. … However, I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason… I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” stated Reese.

This has made Reese extremely unpopular in Chicago. Front Office Sports has since reported that multiple players on the Sky roster are livid and plan to confront her in the coming days. As far as their season is concerned, it could destabilize the entire locker room atmosphere.

As any WNBA fan will tell you, there are no guarantees in the business of basketball. The situation in Chicago is tough. Reese could simply be frustrated with the Sky’s 9-30 record. So while she may be drawing attention for “being difficult,” it seems she just wants to win.

Still, Reese is putting on as strong a face as possible. When speaking with the press ahead of tonight’s game, she was asked about changes she hopes to see in Chicago next season. Her biggest gripe? The team’s practice facility.

“You guys saw the Rec that we practice at,” Reese had said. “I don’t think anybody wants to practice there. And just being able to have your own stuff. I’d like to be able to leave my shoes in a place whenever I can. Also, 24 24-hour access to a gym is like, really important. That’s something I’m used to and even had in college.”

Some may call Angel a drama queen in this situation. Could she have handled a poor season with a little more professionalism? Absolutely. But she remains one of the most popular players in the league, alongside Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson. On top of that, Reese has been performing at a high level, averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Sometimes a star has to bark before the galaxies can align. One thing is certain, however. The Chicago Sky front office has to make a change.